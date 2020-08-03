Stocks rally worldwide, S&P 500 back to within 3% of record

Still, "there is clear confusion among investors," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. Even though the stock market is indicating a steady recovery, he said big moves in the foreign-currency and gold markets are "suggesting greater disruption."

In Washington, meanwhile, slow, grinding negotiations on another huge relief effort for the U.S. economy are ongoing. Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats reported progress over the weekend, though differences remain.

The discussions have taken on more urgency because $600 in weekly benefits for laid-off workers from the federal government have expired, just as the number of layoffs ticks up across the country amid a resurgence of coronavirus counts and business restrictions.

The continued spread of the coronavirus is raising worries that the economy could backslide again and snuff out the budding improvements it's shown. The shakeout from the pandemic took down two more big retailers over the weekend, with Lord & Taylor and the owner of Men's Wearhouse both filing for bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

Through the pandemic, though, Big Tech has remained almost immune to such concerns on expectations that it can continue to grow.