Stocks close mostly higher after a choppy day of trading

Still, worries remain that the rise of coronavirus counts across much of the country will derail efforts to reopen businesses shut down due to the pandemic.

Adding to unease Wednesday was a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that the number of coronavirus cases in some states is much higher than has been reported. Experts have said all along that the toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is much higher than tallies of confirmed cases would indicate, due to issues with testing and data collection.

Uncertainty over prospects for more financial aid to Americans and U.S. businesses also is casting a shadow, analysts said. Republicans and Democrats remain divided over how much support is needed, as states grapple with rebounds in cases that have prompted some local governments to order some businesses to close to help snuff out flare-ups of the virus.

"The market is anticipating that there will be something, what the final (package) looks like is a different question," Northey said. "Ultimately, we expect some agreement that provides another round of stimulus support."

Investors continued to weigh company earnings reports Wednesday. So far, earnings have been coming in moderately better than expected, though companies have worked to lower expectations.