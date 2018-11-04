Steve Miller

What are the most important issues to you?
“Over time, education is the highest ranking issue for me,” Miller said. “What we do that impacts our kids, determines what the future will be.” Every issue ties back to how it will affect children in the state, he said.
“Even budgets and how we spend money reflect back on the children and the opportunities they have or in some cases don’t ever have,” he said.
Health care issues also rank at the top of Miller’s priorities.
“It’s hard to say that one thing is more important than another because they all tie together,” he said.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
“I have no problem with horse racing,” Miller said. “I have a problem with the evolution of gaming machines." Miller says he has examined the wording on the proposition but said it is unclear on what exactly would be approved in regards to the machines. “I think it’s never a good thing to approve something sight unseen,” he said.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
Miller said the issue of Medicaid expansion is complicated and it needs to be examined further. “I supported it last year but I think we can make improvements,” he said. “A lot of times when bills are passed they have unintended consequences.”
Ways to help provide better, less expensive health care overall needs to be examined, he said. “Sometimes people go for the easy solution. It needs more work and people need to look at it more deeply and how it will affect all realms of health care,” he said.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
“Experience,” Miller said. He was a planning and zoning commissioner for 17 years, involved in the local conservation district and a county commissioner for six years. “Being a county commissioner is a really good education. You learn about budgets and how local government functions and you learn how to communicate with people and how to represent them,” he said.
Miller has operated a ranch since 1977 producing organic grains and cereals. “I understand what it takes to run a small business,” he said.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
“Just keep on keepin’ on,” Miller said. People need to understand that as the state grows, there are costs associated with that growth. Infrastructure will need to be improved and education funded.
Most of the growth right now is happening in the bigger Idaho cities. “Right now jobs are plentiful and there are a lot of people moving here for those jobs but they also come here because it is a conservative state and has lower taxes,” he said.
