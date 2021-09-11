Stephen Hartgen

Tuesday, September 11, 2001 began as a sunlit day with a bit of farm harvest in the Magic Valley air. Linda and I were getting ready for work, she as the court administrator and I as the publisher of The Times-News. The phone rang; it was son Trent calling from Washington, DC. "Turn on your TV," he said. "A plane has hit the World Trade Center." Within the hour, he called again, saying the Pentagon had also been hit. Congressional staff were directed to leave the capitol complex immediately. He was away from the Capitol Mall and was safe. That was a huge relief.

At The Times-News office, staffers were already gathered, watching the reports. Other staffers drifted in shortly and we quickly held a publishers/editors meeting to plan our coverage for the next day. We sent staff out into the community to gauge reaction. Others manned the telephones, both incoming calls and ones we made to public officials.

As photographs began to come in from New York, we could see the importance of this attack on American soil. The whole day was one of mutual journalistic effort. We added several more pages to the next day's newspaper for the coverage.