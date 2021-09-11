Stephen Hartgen

Tuesday, September 11, 2001 began as a sunlit day with a bit of farm harvest in the Magic Valley air. Linda and I were getting ready for work, she as the court administrator and I as the publisher of The Times-News. The phone rang; it was son Trent calling from Washington, DC. "Turn on your TV," he said. "A plane has hit the World Trade Center." Within the hour, he called again, saying the Pentagon had also been hit. Congressional staff were directed to leave the capitol complex immediately. He was away from the Capitol Mall and was safe. That was a huge relief.
At The Times-News office, staffers were already gathered, watching the reports. Other staffers drifted in shortly and we quickly held a publishers/editors meeting to plan our coverage for the next day. We sent staff out into the community to gauge reaction. Others manned the telephones, both incoming calls and ones we made to public officials.
As photographs began to come in from New York, we could see the importance of this attack on American soil. The whole day was one of mutual journalistic effort. We added several more pages to the next day's newspaper for the coverage.
Later that day, our editorial group met again and we mapped out the plan for the next morning's paper in more detail. We decided to use a single photograph. The September 12 newspaper front page showed only the ball of flame as the terrorists' plane hit the center's second tower. It was then, and remains, an iconic image of that terrible day.
Much has changed in America in the intervening 20 years. The newspaper business is different and so is the country. Most of The Times-News staff has moved on. Some of us have stayed in the Magic Valley as it was then and remains our blessed home. I'm proudly one of those.
Yet, the day stays with us, emblazoned in our minds and in our love of the nation for which so many have sacrificed for freedom, including freedom of the press. That love of country and of our freedoms is still with us. May it always be so.
Stephen Hartgen
Publisher, The Times-News, 1990-2004