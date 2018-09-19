Stephanie Curtis
Cassia Regional Hospital
It is hard to think of someone who exemplifies what women in business should be more than Stephanie Curtis. Since 2010, Stephanie has constantly worked to build professional relationships with community organizations as the Communications Manager at Cassia Regional Hospital. But this was not her start in business because in 2000 Stephanie started her own business in her garage in Boise, and that business continued to grow to the point that she had 25 employees. What I admire most is the absolutely staggering amount of volunteer work and community outreach that she does week in and week out. Stephanie currently is the First Vice-Chair of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce. She started with the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce when she attended the Chamber's Leadership Program in 2015. After that, she volunteered to co-chair the 2016 Chamber Leadership Program and joined the Chamber Ambassadors. In 2017, she was elected to the Board of Directors of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce. Stephanie is also an incredibly gifted singer, and she has lent her vocal skills and talents to various organizations including the Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation's production of Into the Woods. Not to mention, she rocked out in the Historic Wilson Theater's production of Total Eclipse of the Heart: A Musical Tribute to Love in the 80's. What Stephanie is probably most proud of is her family. Stephanie married Carey Curtis twelve years ago and together they have four boys. And in May of 2017, Stephanie became the proud grandmother of the adorable Sophia. These short paragraphs only give a couple of reasons and don't even begin to scratch the surface as to why Stephanie should be nominated for Women in Business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.