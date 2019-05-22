Get your playlist ready.
Gas up the rig and load up.
It’s time for some easy, fun ways to explore Minidoka & Cassia Counties.
Declo, Albion, Elba, Almo, Oakley, Castle Rock State Park & City of Rocks National Reserve
Get Ready to roam in the rocks. A favorite road trip adventure is an easy drive from Exit 216 off I-84. Head south on Hwy 77 to the small town of Declo. Be sure to stop in at the Sinclair Country Store in the center of Declo and fill up on gas and munchies. Surrounding farms produce world-renowned sugar beets, beans, grains and "Famous Idaho Potatoes." Don’t miss Declo Days on the second weekend in July with events Friday & Saturday including a parade, fun run, pancake breakfast, games and yummy food!
Continue heading south along State Highway 77 and up the grade to Albion. The gateway to recreational areas in the mountains of southern Cassia County, Albion was the original county seat and is rich in history. Stop in at the historic Albion Campus of what was once the Albion State Normal School from 1893 to 1951. There you will find a museum filled with memorabilia from the college as well as the trial of the notorious Diamond Field Jack. The museum is open on Saturdays from mid-May to mid-September or by appointment. The rest of the campus, known as Campus Grove, is used for events, weddings, receptions, and boasts the largest indoor/outdoor haunted mansions in the Pacific Northwest around Halloween!
Keep driving on scenic Hwy 77 toward Elba & Almo. Be sure to take the turn to Pomerelle Mountain Resort for awesome skiing, snowmobiling and snowshoeing in the winter or disc golf and mountain biking in the late spring & summer. There are plenty of hiking trails great for families and experts to try. Check out routes with the US Forest Service that will take you to some overnight backpacking spots around Lake Cleveland and the hidden lakes.
Back on Hwy 77, continue on to the picturesque valleys of Elba & Almo. They were settled in the 1870s by pioneers traveling the California Trail. Be sure to stop in at the Visitor Center next to the City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park. Get advice on exploring unique granite rock formations, world-class rock climbing and see messages left by early pioneers in the rocks.
Tracey’s General Store has a great lunch café and serves up tasty treats, or dine in and plan a stay at Almo Outpost & Inn. The rooms feature beautiful, one of a kind décor and the Outpost steaks and homemade desserts are incredible — rated one of the top 10 in Idaho! Be sure to try the Pioneer Pudding! Save time to soak at Durfee Hot Springs and shop for unique gifts and souvenirs in the gift shop.
Round out your loop drive through City of Rocks National Reserve to the historic town of Oakley. Located on Highway 27 between Burley and the City of Rocks National Reserve, Oakley has been designated a National Historic District as one of the oldest homesteads in Idaho. The streets are dotted with Victorian style homes and buildings, including the renovated Howells Opera House - home to the Oakley Valley Arts Council and numerous theatrical productions. The Oakley Museum on Main Street is open May through Labor Day. Learn about pioneers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the lasting impression they made on this charming town. Oakley is also known for its Oakley Stone, quarried from the South Hills and shipped worldwide.
While you’re there be sure to stop into Searle’s for a great bite to eat. Our favorite is the chicken Malibu sandwich paired with one of their delicious, real ice cream shakes. Make sure to ask for fry sauce — you won’t regret it!
From Oakley, it’s an easy and picturesque drive through the Mini-Cassia valley and back to I-84.
For the ultimate road tripping CD, stop by the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center
in Heyburn. Pick up your copy of “South Central Idaho’s Trails of Adventure” created & narrated by Dr. Ken Turner, also known as ‘Dr. History’-an 85-mile historic loop of Cassia County including map & directions. From start to finish it will feel like he is in the car with you! From Burley to Declo, Albion, Elba, Almo, City of Rocks, Oakley, and back to Burley, this CD is a must-have for a great adventure.
Rupert Historic Square, Neptune Park, Lake Walcott State Park, Splash Park in Paul Park Paradise
OK, don’t leave home without your swimsuit, a towel, good walking shoes and your fun meter set to high! Some of the coolest, well-kept secrets on the north side of the Snake River are the number of amazing parks in Minidoka County.
Start the day off with breakfast and a stroll through Rupert’s Historic Square. Located in the heart of the City of Rupert, the square is the centerpiece for the city’s famous week long 4th of July celebration. The festival features a grand hometown parade, Christmas in July pancake breakfast, music every night, great food, rides and of course, FIREWORKS!
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the square is also home to a great winter holiday tradition. Designated as a Christmas City USA, Rupert kicks off their festivities the night after Thanksgiving with hot chocolate and a chili feed, followed by Santa Claus and a flip of the switch to light up the entire area with lights! The entire event is capped off by a breathtaking fireworks display and visits with Santa. Stroll and shop around the square for a variety of restaurants, specialty shops and more.
If the weather is hot, head to Neptune Park just a few minutes away for a dip in the city pool. A local favorite, Neptune Park also features a disc golf course, lots of picnic areas and shade. The City of Rupert has more information on its website (rupert-idaho.com).
Then grab some drinks and munchies and head out to beautiful Lake Walcott just east of Rupert. Located at 959 East Minidoka Dam Road, this scenic state park is a fantastic place for professional photography and is ideal for family reunions, easy camping or a quiet getaway. The high desert lake is located on the edge of a vast lava field and adjoins Minidoka Dam and its power plant. Enjoy strolling through the park, fishing in the lake for trout and smallmouth bass, bird watching and don’t forget its 21-hole disc golf course.
Another fantastic, wet adventure is just a 15-minute drive west of Rupert! The Splash Park in Paul (W 100 South in Paul) is a great place to take the kids to go play. There is plenty of shade, picnicking areas and fun to be had as the splash pad fountains spray kids of all ages at random intervals.
You’ll find plenty of dining choices to wrap up your day in Paul, Rupert or nearby Burley and Heyburn. In Rupert head back to the square for either traditional Idaho fare at The Drift Inn or some of the best pizza on Earth at Doc’s Pizza.
Snake River in Burley, Heyburn, Oakley
The majestic Snake River ties the Minidoka and Cassia counties together. With 26 miles of accessible river frontage (see the center section map in this issue) THIS is why so many people travel from out of the area to the Mini-Cassia area. In summer, the Snake River is a boaters paradise. The river may be shallow in places, but there are plenty of easy boat launches, parks and docks for fishing, wakeboarding, surfing, waterskiing or just plain floating the river.
One of our favorite spots for easy boating access is the River Front Park in Burley. It has plenty of parking, a wide ramp and quality docks, plus picnicking areas. If you have time, swing in for a round of riverside golf during the day! You’ll experience great water both up and down river from the launch. It’s a favorite spot for water lovers to play with all their toys! Jet skiers and paddle boarders love this stretch too! The summer months are busy for this park with the Idaho Regatta in June, Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition in early July and the famous Spudman Triathlon the last Saturday in July.
Nearby Scholer Park has a small stretch of sandy beach that’s shared by fishermen and paddle boarders. Green, grassy areas make it easy to meet, assemble gear and go! Explore the islands or paddle across to Heyburn’s spectacular Riverside Park on the north side of the Snake River. Use the boat docks or shoreline and check out the park’s great walking path and arboretum. There are reservable gazebos for family reunions or birthday parties or check out the local concerts that take place in the amphitheater.
There are plenty of places up and down the river to find water access that fits your needs. Check out the City of Burley’s website (burleyidaho.org) for a list of great parks and other events in the area.
Or head south to explore the Oakley Dam and Goosecreek Reservoir, a great place for fishing and boating. When the dam was constructed between 1909 and 1912 it was the largest earth-filled dam in the world. Easy access to camping, fishing and hunting make these waters a true gateway to recreation. In the summer, take the scenic byway as an alternate entrance to City of Rocks National Reserve.
The Extra Mile
Looking for a few extra ideas? Here are a few other popular day trip destinations:
Malad Gorge
Views of the Malad Gorge are best from the slender-but sturdy bridge that arcs across the canyon. The Malad River crashes down a stair step falls and into the Devils Washbowl. Take a short hike to discover nearby fingers of the gorge where crystal clear springs produce ponds and streams. Visit www.visitidaho.org.
Shoshone Ice Caves
Shoshone Ice Cave is the biggest ice cave in Idaho. Escape the heat of summer with a ¾ of a mile hike in the icy cool temperatures from Memorial Day to Labor Day. www.shoshoneicecaves.com/home.html.
Thousand Springs
Thousand Springs State Park is divided into units that are all within short driving distance of each other. Visit www.parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/thousand-springs.
Balanced Rock
Over 48 feet tall and 40 tons, a wind-carved rock balances precariously on a pedestal only 3 feet by 17 inches. Nearby Balanced Rock Park is an excellent spot for a picnic and much more. Visit www.visitidaho.org.
Craters of the Moon
Visit the strangest 75 square miles on the North American Continent: The Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. This includes nearly 715,000 acres of lava flows, volcanic cones, lava tubes and caves. Visit www.nps.gov/crmo.
Fish Hatchery
Clean and pure oxygenated water maintains a constant temperature of 58 degrees Fahrenheit, ideal for growing trout at the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery in the Hagerman Valley. Here they raise 70 percent of the trout produced in the United States. Hagerman National Fish Hatchery is located at the Thousand Springs Reach of the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer. Visit www.fws.gov/hagerman.
Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake
Known as the Niagara of the West at 212 feet, Shoshone Falls is actually higher than Niagara Falls, best viewed during the spring and early summer; when water flows are high depending on winter snow melt. Just up from the falls is Dierkes Lake. The lake offers enclosed swimming areas, beach, restrooms, playground, and trails to hidden lakes. Visit www.tfid.org.
Do’s and Don’t of Daytripping
Do Check the weather forecast and pack accordingly.
Locals know if you don’t like the weather just wait 30 minutes. Southern Idaho experiences all four seasons...sometimes in one day, or in one hour! So be sure to look over the local forecast before setting foot out the door. Bring an extra raincoat, sunscreen, hat and proper footwear. When the wind blows (and yes, expect this to happen) having an extra coat is smart.
Do Bring Cash.
While a wide variety of places take credit and debit cards, some of the smaller establishments prefer cash. Cash is also key for paying state park fees. If you don’t have one, get a State Park Pass for $10 and enjoy all of Idaho’s beautiful parks.
Do Explore Local Stores and Restaurants.
Day tripping is about exploring new things! So skip the usual fare and try a place and food that’s not in your usual comfort zone. You’re in Southern Idaho now and we love FRY SAUCE! Be sure to ask for it with burgers, hotdogs, fries and anything else you want to savor with this nectar from the Gods. This is prime agricultural land known for potatoes! Seek out amazing fries! Order the steak. Try the bread pudding. Half the fun of day tripping is savoring stuff you can’t always get back home.
Don’t Skip the Local Events.
Festivals, fish fries, Fourth of July, county fairs, rodeos and so much more! If you want to see what your day-trip destination really has to offer, you’ve got to check out all there is to do and see! Go online to our website at minicassiachamber.com or visitsouthidaho.com and see what’s on the event calendar near you.
Do Your Research.
Call us at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, 208-679-4793, or check out our website at minicassiachamber.com. We have a great calendar and lists of year-round activities. Our knowledgeable staff can also help you plan out your route and print it to take with you.
