SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington says wolves attacked at least five calves in Ferry County last week, killing one and injuring four.
The attacks occurred Wednesday through Friday in an area once occupied by the Profanity Peak wolf pack, which was wiped out last year.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it is studying the latest attacks and weighing non-lethal ways to prevent future wolf attacks.
Agency director Kelly Susewind says the situation is evolving quickly. The state estimates the pack has three or four adults and two or three pups.
Wolves were wiped out in Washington early in the last century, but returned to the state early this century from neighboring areas. Most of the wolves are located in northeastern Washington, where there have been conflicts with ranchers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.