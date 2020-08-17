State kills last 2 members of wolf pack preying on cattle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday.

The agency killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals.

Investigators for the agency found the pack was responsible for 16 livestock depredations since May. The agency had previously killed one wolf in July in an unsuccessful effort to alter the pack's behavior.

The last depredation occurred on Aug. 1, the agency said. The pack was responsible for four dead and 19 injured head of cattle since May, the agency has said.

"We heavily feel the loss of the Wedge wolf pack and understand people on either side of the wolf issue will also have some strong emotions about it,'' said agency wolf policy lead Donny Martorello. "Finding the balance for wolves and livestock-based livelihoods to co-exist in not always as easy as we'd like it to be.''

Conservationists were upset by the state's continued killing of wolves hunting on public lands.