State Champion Minico Spartan Wrestling team donates with winning style

RUPERT — Heroes can be defined in many ways throughout a person’s life. The 2021/22 State Champion Spartan Wresting Team would make anybody proud and impressed by their unselfish act of kindness.

When one of their teammates lost his mom to Breast Cancer, these young people knew they needed to do something to help one of their own. The team decided to honor Breast Cancer survivors and those who lost their battle with Breast Cancer during Senior Night at Minico High School. As a team, it was decided to donate the money raised during the Senior Night Meet to a place that could and would help raise awareness of this disease.

The Minidoka Health Care Foundation was contacted by coaching staff, Bret Stimpson and Clay Robinson, with an invitation to attend the Senior Night Meet. Being a Breast Cancer survivor herself, Tammy Hanks, Minidoka Health Care Foundation Director, knew what these wrestlers were doing for their teammate and the community was indeed, special. She gladly accepted the invitation to attend.

Hanks said, “When young people understand what their teammate is going through and how it forever changes a person’s life, and they step up and want to help make a difference, they are truly heroes in my eyes," Hanks said. "With young people like this, our community will thrive.”

A check in the amount of $1,124.00 was donated to the foundation and will be used for Breast Cancer awareness.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0