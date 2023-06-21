3 The Marlins'Luis Arraez picked up his third fivehit game this month in Monday's 11-0 rout of the visiting Blue Jays. Arraez tied Hall of Famers George Sisler (August 1921), Ty Cobb (July 1922) and Dave Winfield (June 1984) as the only players since 1900 to have three five-hit games in a calendar month.
