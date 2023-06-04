100 Giants leadoff batter LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a home run into McCovey Cove during the first inning of Friday's game against the Orioles. It was the 100th splash homer in San Francisco history. Between innings streamers flew to commemorate the achievement.
