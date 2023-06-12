89.4 Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning of Saturday's game against the Giants despite not throwing a pitch faster than 89.4 mph. After walking Michael Conforto with one out in the second, Hendricks retired 19 straight batters before allowing Mitch Haniger's two-out double.
