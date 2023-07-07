0-10 Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was held hitless in San Diego as the Padres completed a three game sweep of the Angels with a 5-3 win on Wednesday. Ohtani was 0 for 10 with two walks with two strikeouts in the series.
