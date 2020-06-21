START YOUR ENGINES: A look back at the folks who brought the Idaho Regatta to Burley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Forty-five years ago, a group of powerboat racers joined forces to make the Snake River at Burley a first-class boat-racing venue.

Today, many contestants who travel the American Powerboat Association Inboard Racing Circuit have proclaimed the Idaho Regatta as the Indy 500 of boat racing.

Racers have come to Burley from as far away as Florida to please the thousands of spectators who line the banks of the river during the annual weekend-long show of courage, concentration and horsepower.

A 5-mile heat consists of four laps around a mile-and-a-quarter course that loops around Crow and Easter islands east of the Snake River Bridge on U.S. Highway 30.

The annual lovefest for the Snake River continues to bring in millions of dollars every year to the Mini-Cassia area.

