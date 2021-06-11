Staley promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

BURLEY — President and Chief Executive Officer at D.L. Evans Bank, John V. Evans Jr. announced employee Betty Jo Staley was promoted to assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the South Burley branch.

Staley will be responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective customers.

She has been with D.L. Evans for eight years and had four years of prior banking experience.

She has held the titles of loan assistant, operations supervisor, management intern and commercial loan officer prior to her promotion.

She graduated from Southern Utah University with a bachelor’s degree in business finance.

Staley is active in the community with various FFA programs and serves as secretary-treasurer for the Oakley Vigilantes. She enjoys spending time with her daughters and supporting her husband with his business.

She looks forward to building relationships with current and new customers and she invites customers to visit her at the South Burley branch, 2281 Overland Ave. or call 208-678-6000.

