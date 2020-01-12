FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a Christmas tree burning event near Fountain Hills.
Rural Metro Fire officials say a group was having a Christmas tree burning event in the area of Bush Highway and State Route 87 when a fight broke out Sunday morning.
Two men sustained stab wounds during the altercation, but authorities say the injuries weren’t life-threatening.
The names and ages of the two men involved weren’t immediately released.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident.
