FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a Christmas tree burning event near Fountain Hills.

Rural Metro Fire officials say a group was having a Christmas tree burning event in the area of Bush Highway and State Route 87 when a fight broke out Sunday morning.

Two men sustained stab wounds during the altercation, but authorities say the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The names and ages of the two men involved weren’t immediately released.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident.

