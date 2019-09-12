St. Edwards Soup Kitchen feeds those in need

TWIN FALLS — The soup kitchen is for everyone.
I visited St. Edwards Soup Kitchen on Sixth Avenue East on a Friday in early August.
Among other eager eaters, I lined up against the wall outside of the building and streamed in with the crowd as the doors opened. Before sitting down, we passed through the kitchen window to choose between coffee and water.
Dozens of tables dotted the banquet room; they filled quickly. People gravitated toward their friends in typical dining fashion. Everyone had “their table.” I found one in the corner with an empty chair.
Volunteer servers from a local ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered a pitcher of lemonade to each table and filled cups of water that thirsty patrons had already emptied.
A woman called out numbers, and those with the corresponding ticket excused themselves and filed to the back to accept a small care package, containing non-perishable food and other daily essentials.
I struck up a conversation with a man who would only go by Dave.
He lives in a small home in Twin Falls and works as a day laborer. A variety of health issues makes working a stable job difficult for him. This translates into challenges as he tries to make ends meet.
“I can’t count on myself to work an eight-hour day,” Dave told me.
His medical bills have piled up and cost upwards of $34,000 — even with Medicare.
A long time in town
Dave traveled the country working as a laborer, but has lived in the Magic Valley since the 1980s. Since then, he has seen Twin Falls grow and change quickly.
Things move very fast now, he said.
The bustle, at times, is unsettling.
“They’re in a hurry,” Dave said. “I don’t know where they’re going — this town is only so big.”
Servers returned and handed out plates of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans. We ate slowly and he shared stories of his life on the road.
The food was good and filling, and a round of cookies finished off the meal.
It’s a pretty good deal, Dave said of the kitchen. He sees himself as fortunate.
“I have no complaints,” he said. “I’m very lucky to have what I have.”
Free food and no red tape
The soup kitchen serves free dinners on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Between 80 and 140 people show up on any given night. The end of the month is typically busier as paychecks dwindle, spent on life’s many obligations: rent, utility bills, car payments.
There’s no paperwork and no questions, said Tim Dye, who has helped run the kitchen for the past decade. If you show up, you get fed.
There is no favoritism and no discrimination.
“It’s for people who are just kind of hurting for food right now,” Dye said.
The kitchen operates on money collected from the donation plate at St. Edwards Catholic Church next door. Up to 20 volunteers from a variety of community churches staff the kitchen each night.
A common misconception is that the soup kitchen is exclusively for people living without a house, said Margarida Aguiar, who has volunteered at the kitchen for six years. Most people who eat at the kitchen have a job and a home, but three meals a week is a huge help for those in need.
The kitchen has a positive impact on the community, Aguiar said, which is why she volunteers.
“Why sit at home? There’s so much to do,” she said. “A big smile sometimes makes a difference.”
