Springing into hot water

Worswick

Hot Springs

Located near Fairfield and a little over two hours away from Twin Falls, these hot springs are great for larger groups and those looking to hop out of their vehicle and into hot water without the hassle of a long hike. Most of the shallow pools range from 90-105 degrees. Vault toilets and camping can be found nearby. Keep in mind the forest roads may not be open to vehicles until the summer.

Miracle

Hot Springs Located just outside of Hagerman, Idaho, these built-up springs have something for everyone. Including four general pools at varying temperatures along with private pools. VIP pools can also be reserved. What makes Miracle stand out from others is their glamping 'geo-domes' that are fully furnished, though they do ask that you bring your own bedding. Tent and RV camping with hookups are also available.

Kirkham

Hot SpringsFound just east of Lowman, Idaho, these photogenic hot springs flow into the Payette River near state highway 21. Considered by many to be the most popular hot springs in the state the Boise National Forest service has curtailed their hours and are for day use only now. Parking can become scarce and there is a $5.00 day-use fee. A set of stairs will lead to several soaking pools surrounded by small waterfalls streaming down the hillside. Durfee

Hot springsAfter a long day of climbing and hiking around the nearby City of Rocks, Durfee Hot Springs is a haven for sore muscles. Located on the edge of Almo, the springs offer a hot tub, swimming pool and a kiddie pool for the little ones. All the pools are continuously flowing and free of chemicals. Skillern Hot SpringsFound in the Sawtooth National Forest north of Fairfield, this hot spring involves a three-mile hike in (six miles round-trip). With options to take a high line or low line, there’s always scenery to be had. The low line route does involve several river crossings so keep water flows in mind when deciding which route to take. The spring itself holds 2-4 people and comes off of a rock wall overlooking Big Smoky Creek. Check to make sure the forest road is open before heading out.

