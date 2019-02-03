KIMBERLY — Spring Canyon Foods — which uses the brand name Kimberly’s Best — has been in business for less than two years, but it’s already looking to expand.
Construction of a creamery on Kimberly’s Main Street started in 2017. The site was previously owned by Intermountain Bean Co. and one of the buildings was converted into Spring Canyon Foods’ creamery. Production on the first lot of milk kicked off in September 2017.
The business is owned by a group of partners that act as a board, general manager Paul Lloyd said. “It initially started just as a creamery to make goat cheese and goat milk.”
Now, Spring Canyon Foods has expanded its line of products to include A1-free milk and cheese, too.
A1-free products omit a protein found in milk that can make it hard for some people to digest dairy products, Lloyd said. “We felt that was a nice compliment to the goat’s product.”
Products are sold to places like grocery stores and restaurants. People all over the western United States are consuming Kimberly’s Best products, Lloyd said, adding it’s the first time some customers — as well as some of his own family members — have been able to digest milk or cheese products in a long time without side effects.
As for products offered, “we make a lot of different types of goat cheese,” Lloyd said. That includes feta in a crumble and a cube, different flavors of chevre, and raclettes, which are wheels of cheese that have been aged for a period of time.
Spring Canyon Foods owns its own goats and cows — with dairies south of Twin Falls and in Buhl — and takes good care of them to ensure high-quality products, Lloyd said. Customers have given rave reviews on the flavor of the products, he said.
When the business’ partners were looking for a place to open a creamery, they looked at a lot of different communities around the Magic Valley.
“The city of Kimberly was very accommodating in terms of working with us, in terms of permitting and things like that,” Lloyd said. “They were anxious to have new business in Kimberly. They were just great to work with.”
Spring Canyon Foods has 10 full-time employees and one part-time employee, but is looking to expand this year to accommodate growth in the business.
“We will be adding a lot more employees,” Lloyd said.
The business has already gotten plugged in with community service in Kimberly, too, including teaching students in Kimberly schools about goat products and working with a teacher in the agriculture department to have high school students come into the creamery in the future as an educational opportunity. Currently, students are working on making cheese in a classroom setting using products from Spring Canyon Foods.
The business has also sponsored community events and donates the ends from its cheese — which oftentimes it can’t do much with — to local food banks.
