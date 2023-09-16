The Wood River (girls) and Twin Falls (boys) won the Rupert Invite at the Rupert Swimming Pool on Saturday.

The Wolverines finished with 45 points in the girls division — seven points ahead of runner-up Minico. Twin Falls, Highland and Kimberly rounded out the top five.

The Bruins earned 74 points in the boys race, 38 points ahead of runner-up Highland. Canyon Ridge placed third, with Minico fourth and Burley fifth.

Minico’s Asha Thomson became the top-ranked girl after she collected 16 points throughout the day. TFHS’ Julia Miller, Highland’s Addisyn Fenstermaker and Wood River’s Rya Nichols were second with 14 points.

Canyon Ridge’s Chaz Attebury, and TFHS’ A.J. Schnitzeler and Carson Reis tied for first in the boys division with 16 points.

The Riverhawks will host the Canyon Ridge Invite at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Twin Falls City Pool.

VOLLEYBALL

TWIN FALLS INVITATIONAL

Kimberly and Twin Falls earned a split at the Twin Falls Invitational on Saturday at Twin Falls High School.

Here at Twin Falls High School for the Twin Falls Invitational.The Bruins just beat Thunder Ridge, 3-2, and Kimberly is playing Shelley.1 p.m. schedule: ➡️ Rocky Mountain vs Twin Falls➡️ Kimberly vs Columbia .#IDPreps pic.twitter.com/MB2VPjeJEf — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) September 16, 2023

Kimberly stopped Shelley, 3-1, on Saturday morning while Twin Falls outlasted Thunder Ridge, 3-2.

Later, Rocky Mountain beat Twin Falls, 3-1, and Columbia swept Kimberly (23-25, 20-25 and 24-26).

Kimberly and Twin Falls went 1-1 each.Bulldogs beat Shelley but lost via sweep to Columbia.Twin Falls beat Thunder Ridge in five sets but lost to Rocky Mountain in four. #IDPreps https://t.co/AGMMohQzfO — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) September 16, 2023

The Bulldogs also lost to Thunder Ridge and Boise Timberline on Friday in four sets each. The Bruins’ Friday results were not available.

IDAHO CLASSIC

Delco clinched the gold bracket title in the 20-team the Idaho Classic at Mountain View High School in Meridian.

Declo and Filer won their pool play brackets and reached the gold bracket of the 20-team tournament after the Hornets went 5-0 and the Wildcats went 6-0. Oakley also advanced to the gold bracket.

Hagerman, Murtaugh and Lighthouse Christian played in the silver bracket.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School 4, Wood River 2

The Cutthroats (8-2 overall, 8-1 High Desert Conference) will visit Filer at 4 p.m. Tuesday, while Wood River (4-5-1 overall, 3-3 Great Basin Conference) hosts Burley at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Ruby Crist, Mia Hansmeyer and Piper Schmitz scored for the Cutthroats, along with an own goal. Wood River stats were not available.

Cutthroats coach Kelly Feldman awarded player of the game honors to Audrey Morwaitz and Maddy Vieara McCarthy.

Century 4, Burley 1

The Bobcats (3-8 overall, 1-6 Great Basin Conference) visit Wood River at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Highland @ Canyon Ridge (n/a)

BOYS SOCCER

Century 1, Burley 0

The Bobcats (3-6-2 overall, 2-4-1 Great Basin Conference) host Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Wood River 3, Sun Valley Community School 0

Wood River (8-1-1 overall, 6-1 Great Basin Conference) delivered the Cutthroats (8-1 overall, 7-0 High Desert Conference) their first loss of the season.

The Wolverines visit Burley at 4:30 p.m. Monday, while the Cutthroats host Filer at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Highland vs Canyon Ridge (n/a)

Pocatello 4, Twin Falls 1