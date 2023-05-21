The Wood River Valley aced the Idaho State High School Tennis Championships.

The Wood River (4A) and Sun Valley Community School (3A) boys won state titles last weekend, while the SVCS girls finished second by two points to Parma — the best finish in program history.

In 4A, Garin Beste and Chase Schwartz won an all-Wolverines doubles final against Ballard Griswold and Joe Boccabella, 6-3, 7-6. The Twin Falls tandem of Brett McQueen and Noah Cox finished third to lead the Bruins to a fourth-place showing in the team standings.

Ridgevue’s Noah Nielson repeated as boys singles champion.

The Bishop Kelly girls won the team championship, fronted by singles champion Tatyana Larsen and doubles champions Stella Emerson and Halle Hatten. The Knights won the mixed doubles title, too, with Addison Seehawer and Will Mulhern.

In 3A, SVCS won three championships: Matt Carlin (boys singles), Whitney Jannotta and Chloe McGowan (girls doubles) and Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor (mixed doubles). The Cutthroats also claimed second place in boys doubles with Walker Pate and Beckett Gates.