HAILEY — Cesar Hurtado never missed a weight room session this summer.

Neither did several Wood River Wolverines. No mountain biking or hiking in the Sawtooth Mountains. Not much fishing.

Just iron and pigskins.

“It’s a commitment on this team, man,” wide receiver Gavin Hunter told the Times-News.

Now, with a key quartet of seniors, the Wolverines are primed for improvement a season removed from their first playoff appearance in six years.

“I feel like we’re getting that competition up,” Hurtado, a wide receiver, told the Times-News. “Pushing each other to be better and better after every play, so I feel like we have a good group this year.”

Experience will be prominent among this group as many of the seniors joined forces in middle school. Coach Shane Carden returns multiple starters, though quarterback Sawyer Grafft and wide receiver Zack Dilworth signed to colleges.

Look out for the big guys — Ethan Desler and Andrew Lago — to anchor the Wolverines’ lines. Meanwhile, wideouts Hurtado, Hunter and Anton Holter will star on the offense.

“Those big guys up front who just kinda give it their all and are just typical linemen who are just putting it all on their line and sacrificing their body,” Carden told the Times-News.

Carden also noted senior Caleb Hothem, a two-time 100-plus tackles per season linebacker and Gavin Hunter as two of the Wolverines’ top threats.

Kyle Ipsen, a former backup quarterback who started for half the 2021 season and a game in 2022 because of injuries, takes over the spot for his senior season

“It’s great to have someone who has been around and he has been buying since the start even when he wasn’t the starter,” Carden said. “He was learning plays and he was there right in the QB room and all the extra meetings we do. He has always been there.”

Ipsen will have a plethora of targets including Holter, Hunter, tight end Sully Carter, among others.

Carden said the Wolverines will deploy a spread offense with a running back and tight end look because of its personnel and strengths.

Hunter and his teammates, who remember the losing seasons as underclassmen, achieved a three win 2022 season, the squad’s best result since 2016 when the Wolverines won the 4A Great Basin Conference. Now, because of roster sizes, the Wolverines begin their second season at 3A with about 57 players.

“The league we are in is a very tough league,” Carden said. “We’ve got some great teams in it. Last year, we finished third. This is a great league. We are really excited about playing again this year against the same teams and we have some big goals in mind.”

The Wolverines open at home against South Fremont in a schedule nearly identical to a season ago.

Desler said he looks forward to the Jerome rivalry. Lago and Hurtado said they want a win over Buhl. And how about some interstate revenge?

“For me, it’s honestly Jackson Hole (Wyoming),” Hunter said. “We owe them a butt whooping.”

No matter the results, Desler described his team as relentless.

“This group has just always pushed each other,” he said. “Especially our class and the classes coming up. We have always pushed each other to get better, keep improving and making sure we keep each other up. Always coming back every year no matter what the results are.”

WOOD RIVER WOLVERINES (3A) Coach: Shane Carden 2022 record: 3-7 overall, 2-2 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Key players: Gavin Hunter, sr, wide receiver; Ethan Desler, sr, lineman; Andrew Lago, sr, lineman; Anton Holter, sr, wide receiver; Kyle Ipsen, sr, quarterback; Caleb Hothem, sr, linebacker; Sully Carter, jr, tight end Schedule: (Home games in bold) Aug 18 — vs South Fremont, 6 p.m.

Aug. 25 — @ McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.

Sept. 1 — @ Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — vs Jackson Hole (Wyoming), 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 — @ Filer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — vs Buhl (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — @ Jerome, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs Kimberly (Pink Out), 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs Gooding (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.