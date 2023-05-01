OAKLEY — Falon Bedke isn’t much for the spotlight.

There was no avoiding it on this day.

After a remarkable athletic career at Oakley High School, Bedke signed a national letter of intent on Monday afternoon to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho, diverting from her original plan to rodeo at Montana State University to join the Golden Eagles.

It’s believed Bedke is just the second Oakley product to sign to play women’s college hoops, following Jenna Peterson, who, in 2006, went to the University of Hartford and played four seasons for the NCAA Division III Hawks in Connecticut.

No wonder the spotlight was on.

When Bedke walked into the school’s gymnasium a few minutes before 1:45 p.m., the assembled crowd of students roared as if she had just made a game-winning basket.

She was introduced as the “woman of the hour” by Kristin Jones, one of the school’s athletic directors. Her coach, Matt Payton, called it a “great honor” to be part of her signing and a “privilege” to coach her. Her mom, Susanne, told the crowd about her daughter’s “desire to win” and “perseverance to succeed.”

When it was her turn to take the microphone, Bedke made it quick: She spoke only for about 30 seconds, thanking her coaches, teammates, classmates and the community.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and I wouldn’t trade any of these experiences for anything,” Bedke said. “All I can say is that I’m incredibly grateful and excited to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho.”

Quote “It’s a lot different than what I’m used to. I’m usually a lot quieter.” Falon Bedke, CSI signee

As the crowd clapped, Bedke returned to the table set up at half-court, sat down next to her dad Will and put her signature on the letter of intent. The crowd cheered again.

But Bedke’s moment in the spotlight wasn’t over. Family and friends took turns posing for pictures with her. She accepted a bouquet of flowers.

And, then, the reporters.

With the TV camera rolling, Bedke answered questions from the Times-News and KMVT, saying it was a “good feeling” to be joining a “great program” at CSI and promising to “work hard and show up every day” to help the Golden Eagles build upon a 2022-23 season that ended in the national semifinals.

Of all the attention on her, Bedke said through a smile, “It’s a lot different than what I’m used to. I’m usually a lot quieter.”

During her senior season, Bedke helped lead the Hornets to the 1AD1 Snake River Conference regular-season and district titles, and she turned in a clutch performance in Oakley’s upset win over defending state champion Lapwai in the state semifinals before a championship loss to Raft River.

She was named the tournament’s Defensive MVP by IdahoSports.com.

Bedke also played volleyball for the Hornets, who won two matches at state last season but missed out on a trophy.

At CSI, Bedke said she plans to major in agriculture business and minor in finance.