Last season, quarterback Brett Rypien and running back Alexander Mattison combined for 85.7 percent of Boise State’s offensive yards through the air and on the ground. Soon, both could hear their names in the NFL Draft.
The draft takes place April 25-27, with the final four rounds on the last day.
That’s most likely when both will hear their names if they are picked.
ESPN draft expert Todd McShay, who was part of the broadcast crew for last year’s Mountain West championship game in Boise, talked about both on a teleconference Tuesday.
On Rypien: “With Rypien, I don’t know. If he does get drafted, it will be late. He will definitely get an opportunity, and to be honest with you, if you’re going to choose between being a seventh-round draft pick and being a free agent, especially at quarterback, kind of want to go undrafted.
“I’ve got him as the 12th-best quarterback, I’ve got a seventh-round grade on him. Good guy, been through a lot … he’s got adequate arm strength, he holds onto the ball a little too long, there’s some little things.”
On Mattison: “Mattison, I really like. His numbers aren’t great, but you talk about tough, they worked him. I remember in that championship game the beating he took and, play after play, getting back up. … He can catch the ball, he just doesn’t have big-time speed and elusiveness. There’s a place for him in the league, and he’s a little bit overlooked as a day-three prospect.”
Of note, Pro Football Focus has Rypien as its No. 7 quarterback in the draft and Mattison as its No. 13 running back. Some sites have even done seven-round mock drafts: The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has both going in the seventh round, with Rypien to the Texans and Mattison to the Broncos. USA Today’s Luke Easterling has Rypien going to the Falcons in the fifth and Mattison to the Redskins in the seventh.
