TWIN FALLS — A mystery began immediately and it focused on Burley’s Ramsey Trevino.

The rogue running back duped PA announcers and fans at the 45th annual District 4 North-South All-Star Shrine Game on Monday night at Twin Falls High School. Everyone except the South’s 33 players and a handful of coaches understood the situation.

Why wouldn’t confusion exist? Trevino’s entrance at quarterback didn’t match with his usual running back position. Or the black and red Murtaugh helmet. That surely can’t be Trevino.

Wrong.

South coaches promoted Trevino to the starting spot after Burley’s Caleb Loveland became ill, then he led the way in 29-8 win in the yearly showcase of the Magic Valley’s best prep football players. Oh, and he won South’s Offensive MVP award, too.

Trevino told the Times-News he had never played a snap at quarterback until Monday, likely his final snap of organized football.

“I’ve had a good quarterback throughout my years, so I just learned off of him,” Trevino said. “I struggled. Obviously threw a couple of interceptions. It was a frustrating little week of practice. It was hard getting to know what it was and how to do it.”

Burley coach Cam Andersen kept it simple for his new quarterback after Loveland’s plans were scratched last Monday. The squad ran the Bobcats’ offense, reducing Trevino’s learning curve. He discovered the flipside of quarterbacking, too, as he chased Minico’s Chris Torres and stopped a potential pick-six.

“He doesn’t know or understand quit,” Andersen said. “That was just a pleasure for me to be able to coach this year.”

But wait, what about the helmets?

Trevino said the Bobcats’ helmets were sent back to the factory to get refurbished and new helmets are headed toward Burley before fall.

Some of Trevino’s teammates will stay close to home for work or school in the fall. Not him. He’s headed south, fitting for the South MVP. He will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina. Spanish will be required.

“I tried,” he said. “I’m just starting to get ahold of English.”

Buhl’s Jayce Bower, who served as the South’s running back, also won the South’s Defensive MVP. Wood River quarterback Sawyer Grafft secured the North Offensive MVP, while Minico’s Nick Gibson collected the North Defensive MVP.

“To give back to the Shriners and that organization, it’s pretty special,” South and Twin Falls coach Ben Kohring said.

North claims 8-man supremacy

The Magic Valley’s top 8-man players opened the night as the North defeated South, 34-20.

Raft River quarterback Alex Whitaker accounted for all of North’s points with two rushing touchdowns, a near 60-yard throw to Castleford’s Ethan Roland and a two-point conversion throw to Alex Murillo of Raft River.

Whitaker earned South Offensive MVP while Roland grabbed the defensive honor. Carey’s Colton Larna received the North defensive MVP and Dietrich’s Cody Power snagged the North’s offensive award.

