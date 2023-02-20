District titles — and bids to the 2023 Idaho High School Boys Basketball State Championships — are up for grabs this week.

Who's playing who? Will there be an upset or two? What to expect?

Here's a look, conference by conference:

4A

The Great Basin championship game on Wednesday night features top-seeded Twin Falls hosting No. 3 seed Minico.

The Bruins, fronted by the trio Jared Mix, Will Preucil and Logan Pittard, enter riding a nine-game winning streak and averaging 53 points per game.

The two teams split during the regular season. Twin Falls holds the most recent regular-season win, a game that went down to the wire and was decided by two points.

Minico won the following three games after the Feb. 8 loss to the Bruins.

Most recently, the Spartans finished with a nine-point advantage over No. 2 seed Jerome to capture a spot in the championship game. JT Garza leads Minico, which is averaging 46 points per game.

This conference holds two bids to state. A consolation-round game features Canyon Ridge playing Mountain Home on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to play Jerome.

The winner of that game will then meet the loser of the Twin Falls-Minico game for the second spot at state.

3A

Second-seeded Buhl grabbed a spot in the conference championship game after knocking off defending state champion Kimberly by one point, led by Dominic Robles Pierce's 17 points and Kyler Kelly’s nine points.

The conference title game is set to be played on Wednesday in Buhl.

And, now, No. 1 seed Kimberly will look to avenge that loss and capture the Sawtooth title, earning a rematch after beating Filer 48-43 on Monday night.

Keep an eye on Kasen Hammond, Jakob Cummins and Grayden DeVries, who lead a Bulldogs' team that averages 53 points per game.

With two bids from the conference, Buhl and Kimberly will both go to state. The district champion will be determined by these rules, according to IdahoSports.com:

If the winner of Game 6 (district title game) has not yet lost in the tournament, that team wins the district title.

If the winner of Game 6 (district title game) has lost once in the tournament, Game 7 will be played on Thursday between the same teams, with that winner claiming the title.

2A

The Canyon Conference was a best-of-three series between Declo and Wendell.

Led by Emmett Gibby, Declo finished with the upper hand, closing out the second game with a 60-50 win on Feb. 15 to punch its ticket to next weekend's state tournament in the Treasure Valley.

1A D1

Castleford matches up with Carey in the Snake River championship game on Tuesday, set to be played at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

Both teams played in a lower conference last season but grabbed the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively.

They met once in regular-season play, with Castleford escaping with a five-point win.

Castleford hits for 58 points per game, often led by Ethan Roland and Jayme Ramos. The Wolves roll in the championship on a six-game winning streak.

Carey, fronted by Carsn Perkes, averages 59 points per game.

This conference features two bids to state, with the final consolation round to be played on Thursday. That game will pit the loser from the district title game against the winner from Tuesday night's matchup between No. 5 Lighthouse Christian and No. 6 Valley.

1A D2

No. 1 seed Camas County secured a spot in the Sawtooth Conference championship game on Thursday, led by Tristen Smith, Emmett Palan and Troy Smith.

The Mushers, from Fairfield, will play the winner of Tuesday night's rematch between Richfield and Dietrich.

The first game ended with a six-point difference, advantage Richfield, led by Clay Kent, Luke Dalton, Hudsun Lucero and Jamon Fuchs. The Tigers average 57 points per game.

The Blue Devils have a strong front led by Cody Power, who hit the 1,000-point milestone against Hagerman on Feb. 14.

Dietrich averages 60 points per game.