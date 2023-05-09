Carrie Eighmey first stepped foot in Idaho just 10 days ago. She’s already felt a warm welcome as the new head coach of the University of Idaho women’s basketball team.

“I’ve fallen in love with the community of Moscow,” Eighmey said Tuesday during her introductory news conference inside ICCU Arena. “I was in the laundromat last night doing some laundry and people were like, ‘Oh, you’re the basketball coach.’”

She added, “Those are the types of communities I’ve coached in my entire career. I’m comfortable in a tight-knit community, so I really feel at home.”

Eighmey arrives in Moscow fresh off three consecutive appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament as head coach of University of Nebraska-Kearney, where she led the Lopers for the last eight seasons. After a 28-5 season last year, she was named coach of the year in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and also recognized nationally by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as the Division II Coach of the Year.

“She is exceptional at being a winner,” Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik said. “Every place she’s been, she’s been a winner. [That’s] very important. She cares about the student-athletes and making them better.”

In a brief speech before taking questions, Eighmey outlined the blueprint she’ll bring to the Vandals. Her four core tenants are trust, discipline, toughness, and selflessness — ideals she has already imparted to the Vandals’ existing roster after meeting with the players last week.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with them on the court and be around them every day,” Eighmey said. “Together, we’re going to build something special.”

To build upon that vision, Eighmey said, will require a diligent approach to recruiting inside of Idaho and the surrounding region.

“We are excited about the opportunity to recruit prospects from the local area and from the region,” she said. “I believe there’s a ton of extremely talented players within five to 10 hours of here.”

“We’re going to recruit Division I level players from a size and athleticism standpoint,” Eighmey said of her approach to building the Vandals’ roster.

On her immediate to-do list is filling out the rest of her coaching staff, although she already has one spot filled. Joining Eighmey on the bench will be her husband Devin, who has served as an assistant coach on her staff for the previous seven seasons at UNK.

She called ICCU Arena the nicest facility she has ever worked in and individually thanked the nine head coaches who preceded her in Moscow. In a message to Vandal fans and alumni, she was equally effusive.

“Our teams will be diligent to honor you every day with our effort,” she said.

“We’re going to hold ourselves to a high standard ... we’re going to pursue excellence in the classroom as well as be leaders and role models in the community.”