Several 3A teams opened their seasons across the Magic Valley on Tuesday night.

Here are the stats and scores from all the action.

GIRLS

Filer 5, Declo 2

Izzy Garcia scored four goals to lift Filer over Declo in the Wildcats' season opener. Freshman Alondra Romero also logged a goal with an assist from Tiani Mason. Filer hosts Kimberly at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Declo hosts Sun Valley Community School at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Kimberly 8, Wendell 0

Kimberly senior Ellie Stastny recorded a hat trick in the Bulldogs' win.

Stastny, part of the Bulldogs’ 10 seniors, scored two goals in the first half before she deposited a second-half goal via penalty kick.

Lydia Johns, Ava Wyatt, Rachel Sanchez, Ava Harper and Emma Chavez also scored for the Bulldogs.

"We've got quite a few seniors," Bulldogs coach Suzy Harper told the Times-News. "Honestly, I could name every single one of them because honestly we've got a great senior class that I'm gonna graduate and that is really hard."

Sun Valley Community School 6, Bliss 0

Mia Hansmeyer netted a hat trick in the Cutthroats' first win of the season. Hansmeyer has scored four times in the Cutthroats' two matches. Ruby Crist also scored twice, and Rylee Miller contributed a goal with assists from Piper Schmitz and Brynley Gage.

The Cutthroats (1-1-0 overall, 1-0-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visit Declo at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Buhl 8, Gooding 0

Liesl Kimball scored a hat trick and Miranda Beltran netted two goals in the Tribe's win over Gooding. Lauren Hirsch, Aaliyah Webb and Alyssa Breck also grabbed a goal, with assists from Valentina Gomez (2) Ana Hale, Nicole Nunes, Galia Pelayo and Isela Caliz.

Buhl hosts Wendell at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, while Gooding hosts Bliss at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS

Wendell 4, Kimberly 2

The Trojans, the 2022 3A state runners-up, opened their season with a home win. Sophomore winger Cesar Camargo scored twice for Wendell, while Cesar Muralles scored once. Senior captain Eduardo Nieves also added one via penalty kick. Carson Beaver and Brian Rodriguez found the back of the net for the Bulldogs.

"We didn't expect them to (battle) this hard," central midfielder Omar Ibarra told the Times-News. "It was bad that we got tied, but we came back and pressured them."

Declo 4, Filer 2

Declo opened its season with a win while Braxton Perkins scored for Filer. The Wildcats' second goal came via an own goal.

Declo hosts Sun Valley Community School at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Filer hosts Kimberly at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Buhl 3, Gooding 1

Neryk Garcia secured two goals for the Tribe, while Fernando Espinoza Arciga added another in a season-opening victory. Buhl hosts Wendell at 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Gooding hosts Bliss at the same time.

Sun Valley Community School @ Bliss, (n/a)

Wednesday's schedule

Girls soccer

Wood River @ Burley, 4:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Canyon Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Minico @ Mountain Home, 4:30 p.m.

Pocatello @ Twin Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Mountain Home @ Minico, 4 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Century, 4 p.m.

Jerome @ Canyon Ridge, 6 p.m.

Burley @ Wood River, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Snake River @ Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.

Carey @ Mackay, 5:30 p.m.

Rockland @ Raft River, 6 p.m.

Malad @ Declo, 6:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Dietrich, 7 p.m.

