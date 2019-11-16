{{featured_button_text}}

WENDELL — Wendell high school senior Tristan Wert has earned the Heisman High School Scholarship for the state of Idaho. The national award picks one male winner and one female winner from each state.

Boise High School’s Molly Elliott won the female award for 2019.

Wert played quarterback for the Trojans’ football team and participates in basketball and baseball for the school, as well as American Legion baseball.

To be considered for the award, applicants must maintain a 3.0 or better grade point average and participate in at least one school-sponsored sport. In the application, the student must detail how he or she learns, performs and leads in his or her school.

An unrelated teacher, administrator or counselor from the students’ school must review the application.

“He embodies Wendell,” Wendell teacher and football coach Michael Konrad told the Times-News this summer. “He’s really a kid that so many teachers and coaches would just be really proud to say, ‘Hey I had him in class,’ or ‘I was able to coach him.’”

State winners receive a $500 scholarship. Twelve national finalists (six males and six females) are selected before two national winners are picked.

