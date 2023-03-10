TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles are flying high. They're Region 18 champions for the third straight season.

Tournament MVP Liv Knapp scored 19 points and Courtney Stothard added 10 as the fourth-ranked College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team rallied in the second half to beat Salt Lake Community College 60-57 on Friday night in the championship final.

"It's absolutely amazing," Knapp told the Times-News after the Golden Eagles received the Region 18 trophy during a ceremony on Idaho Central Court. "To deal with this group of girls is the biggest blessing, they are a great group of people."

Salt Lake has been CSI's toughest competition through Scenic West Athletic Conference play this season, and Friday night was more of the same. The Bruins and Golden Eagles took the battle to the fourth quarter to determine who would hoist the title.

CSI's Alyssa Christensen knocked down a clutch 3-pointer at the end of the third to tie the score at 43 going to the last eight minutes. Knapp started the Golden Eagles' final push with a steal and a basket, and Stothard knocked back a 3-pointer to advance CSI's lead.

The Bruins answered back, cutting their deficit to 50-49 with four minutes left.

Then it was all Knapp. She scored six straight points for the Golden Eagles, making it 56-51 with two minutes to go.

"I wanted to win," Knapp said. "I'm not going to lose on my home floor."

Added CSI head coach Randy Rogers, "We asked Knapp to do a lot. She was tired, but she kept fighting."

The Golden Eagles (29-2) held on to beat the Bruins for the third time in four meetings. SLCC won by three points in December, the only loss on CSI's conference ledger.

CSI won the next two matchups, including a 19-point triumph in Salt Lake City and a regular-season-ending victory last month in Twin Falls.

The Golden Eagles have relied on stellar defense all season. Christensen leads the Scenic West in blocks, averaging 1.7 per game, and Kaylee Headrick is second in rebounding with nine per game.

That was key in Friday's win as CSI contended with the Bruins' Finau Tonga, who finished with 22 points and dominated in the paint early in the game.

"We had to switch up and figure out how to guard Tonga," Rogers told the Times-News.

Headrick finished with 11 rebounds, eight on the defensive glass, and Christensen picked off four steals.

Offensively, Stothard complemented Knapp. She connected three of five tries from 3-point range.

"This win means a lot, it's really exciting to push through," Stothard told the Times-News. "We own this region and it's time to go to nationals and compete."

The Golden Eagles will learn their seeding in the 24-team NJCAA bracket on Sunday. The national tournament opens March 22 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

What's next? The College of Southern Idaho is holding a selection watch party Sunday at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave W, Twin Falls, for the NJCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball National Championships. The Men's Selection Show begins at 5 p.m., followed by the Women's Selection Show at 6 p.m.