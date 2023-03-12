It’s amazing what determination and dedication can do for a team.

Raft River represented District 4 and its close-knit community of Malta at the Idaho High School Girls Basketball State Championships last month and brought home the first state title in school history.

This group of Trojans set the bar high for future teams, ending their season with just three losses after advancing through the state tourney by beating other top-ranked schools such as Prairie, last season’s 1AD1 runner-up.

“The best part was we made history at our high school,” Raft River’s Caroline Schumann said. “Not just for us but for our whole community.’”

It wasn’t without challenges.

The Trojans were familiar with the state tournament after winning the district title last season to earn a trip to the Treasure Valley — but they suffered a loss in the semifinals followed by a disappointing ending in the third-place game.

That set the tone for this season, igniting a fire as many players entered their senior years with a determination to avoid a similar finish.

“After state last year, we realized we would have to bring our A-game,” Schumann said. “We were out to prove something. We didn’t end well last year, and we were out to prove why we were better than that.”

She added, “From the beginning of the season, Coach put in our minds that we are going to win and bring home a banner.”

The dedication extended beyond practice and many players took on personal responsibilities to improve, above what the coaches required.

“We were constantly in the weight room getting stronger,” Jessi Knudsen said. “We also didn’t want to play for ourselves, we played for each other.”

Added Schumann, “We always tried our best to be a team, on and off the floor.”

This group of girls from the Cassia County high school has a long run as a team, too, creating a strong bond that complemented the team’s mindset going into the season.

“We have been playing together since sixth grade,” Logan Jones said. “We have always had a great team connection.”

Libby Boden added, “We are a family.”

The Trojans opened the season with a six-game winning streak before suffering two losses, one against Oakley, which, as it turned out, would provide a challenge throughout the season.

“One thing about this team is they play so well together. There is not one person on the team that is selfish,” Raft River head coach Bart Deters told the Times-News.

Raft River went on to capture a 12-game winning streak during their regular schedule and moved into the district tournament with the No. 2 seed.

But then came another bump: A loss to Oakley in the district final.

“It was definitely hard on all of us. It was disappointing, just like anything else,” Schumann said. “We put it in our minds, ‘Alright that happened, but now we are doing everything for each other.’ We kind of let each other down that night and put that in our minds.”

Raft River regrouped, again, and beat Carey to earn the conference’s second bid to state.

“I feel like losing to Oakley was our fuel going into the Carey game,” Knudsen said. “We just went in strong.”

Boden added, “We stay pretty tough and aggressive throughout the game.”

Then the focus was on redemption.

“And after those setbacks, we were like, ‘Alright, let’s go, we are going to win it,” Schumann said.

Boden added, “We were prepared for state thinking we are going to win the whole time.”

The Trojans advanced to the championship game with a convincing win over Liberty Charter and a close battle with Prairie, setting up yet another meeting with Oakley.

“It was definitely a battle, by the fourth quarter we were down,” Schumann said. “We just went to work, we had it in our minds to win and we went to work.”

The Trojans captured the victory and returned home to a police escort and a cheering community. They were the only Magic Valley team to win a state basketball championship this season, too.

The players remember the experience as an “awesome moment” that they were glad they could share with the community.

“I am still finding people that will say they watched the game and congratulate us,” Deters said.

The Trojans finished with a state title, a 24-3 record and all the good feelings.

“It’s definitely a good way to end everything. It was just kind of unreal,” Jones said.