It’s over, just like that.

The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team, which won its first 29 games and held the No. 1 ranking for the final six weeks of the season, finished with a thud — losing 75-70 as the No. 2 seed against Vincennes University of Indiana in the second round of the NJCAA Championships on Tuesday night in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Golden Eagles, playing for the first time in 19 days since a stunning loss to Snow College in the Region 18 Tournament in Twin Falls, staged a spirited second-half rally but couldn’t overcome their worst half of the season that resulted in a 14-point halftime deficit.

“Just played so bad in the first half,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert told the Times-News in a phone interview. “The second half, we caught fire. I was proud of the way the guys battled. They fought. They didn’t quit. They could have just quit, but they didn’t.

“We played our hearts out. We played hard. But we just couldn’t get over the hump.”

CSI made 10 3-pointers in the second half — five by Nate Meithof and three by Isaiah Moses — to whittle the Trailblazers’ 15-point lead to 71-70 with 17.8 seconds left. After Tasos Cooks made a pair of free throws for Vincennes, Rob Whaley missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer for CSI.

Caleb Johnson knocked down two more free throws for the Trailblazers to account for the final score.

“It’s a great win. Happy for our guys,” Vincennes head coach Todd Franklin said in a postgame radio interview. “We gritted it out. … We dug it out and got it done.”

The Golden Eagles looked out of sorts in the first half, making just five of 27 shots while struggling to solve the Trailblazers’ zone defense and managing only 19 points, the fewest in any half this season. They hadn’t scored fewer than 31 points in the first half all season.

“Not many teams have zoned us. They zoned us,” Reinert said.

CSI rallied in the second half, scoring 19 points in the first nine minutes, capped by a 3-pointer by Garrett Hawkes to make it 48-38.

But the 15th-seeded Trailblazers (30-2) survived to become the first lower-seeded team to win at nationals this year. A perennial title contender, Vincennes is seeking its fifth championship while playing in its 37th tourney, the most of any program in the country.

“Give Vincennes credit. They executed a game plan, and they won hung on,” Reinert said. “We just didn’t get over the hump. It’s too bad. This was a special team.”

Moses scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead the Golden Eagles (29-2), and Meithof tallied 18 of his 22 after halftime. Whaley finished with 10 points.

Johnson led the Trailblazers with 17 points, while Ryan Oliver had 14, Cook 13 and Kris King 12.

CSI was seeking its fourth national championship, and first since 2011, in its 28th appearance at nationals — the third most of any program in the country.