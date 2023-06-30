Twin Falls Cowboys Royal coach Tim Stadelmeir and his crew of assistants corralled their team in the home dugout long after the final out.

About 10 minutes after fans packed their cushioned stadium chairs and headed toward their cars at College of Southern Idaho’s Skip Walker Field.

A few minutes after the Bozeman (Montana) Bucks AA, who just beat Twin Falls, 19-5 in the first day of the Cowboy Classic, deserted their dugout and headed to the hotel.

Youth and a lack of experienced veterans put the Cowboys Royal in this position; 7-9 and one win in their last eight games.

But, Twin Falls uses the team’s motto of attitude, effort and work ethic to play with anybody.

“We know that the higher up we play in competition and the best that we can, it’s only gonna bring out the best in our players,” Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “Yeah, there are gonna be some nights like tonight where we gotta take our lumps.”

None of the guys in Stadelmeir’s squad recently graduated high school. No college comebacks either. Only a few rising seniors and underclassmen.

Stadelmeir said he can look to some of his leaders to pull the club out of this rut.

“Us being able to go through the ups and downs, it is really good for these kids to understand when they have it easy all the time and the game is easy for them, they don’t learn,” he said. “They don’t learn how to get better and elevate their game. I think that competition is only gonna make us better.”

Look for rising seniors Drew Thompson, Tejay Holstine, TJ Bowman, Emmett Demlow and Chase Beem among others, to help lead the team.

Cowboys Royal continues the Cowboy Classic on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Pocatello Post 4, a team comprised mostly of the 4A state champion Pocatello High School squad and a few Highland High School players.

“They got a little swagger right now,” Stadelmeir said. “They are playing with a lot of confidence. We have always had competitive games with them but they now right now this is a year where they are pretty loaded all the way around and they are gonna want to get after us.”

