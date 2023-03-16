TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is in familiar territory. Back in the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships.

But while the Golden Eagles have three returnees from last season's trip to Hutchinson, Kansas, this is a different team that's forging its own path.

“Chemistry, our team this year is more together and all for one goal, to win the national championship — no matter if we went undefeated, lost one game or 10 games,” CSI sophomore forward Rob Whaley told the Times-News before the team headed out for Kansas on Friday morning. “We want to win, and as a collective team, we have come together, set goals and executed them.”

The Golden Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the 24-team tournament and have a bye into the second round. Their first game will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. MDT against the winner of Monday's first-round contest between No. 15 Vincennes College of Indiana and No. 18 Trinity Valley College of Texas.

CSI was an impressive force from the start this season, storming through the regular season without a loss for just the second time in program history.

The schedule wasn’t light, either. The Golden Eagles played Odessa College of Texas, the No. 3 seed in the championship tourney, in November before facing another stacked slate in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

CSI beat Salt Lake Community College, the No. 5 seed at nationals, three times during the regular season. The Golden Eagles' four wins against top-10 teams is the most in the country.

That success helped CSI secure an opening bye at nationals, an immediate advantage.

“We only have to play four games to win, and we will be able to watch the first team we play,” head coach Jeff Reinert told the Times-News. “That team will be playing back-to-back, and we will be fresh and ready to go.”

While the Golden Eagles did stumble in the Region 18 Tournament, losing to Snow College and tarnishing their perfect record, Whaley said the team has come to see it as a “blessing in disguise” and a chance to refocus and get healthy.

“It kind of hit us hard. We didn’t know how to react to the loss at first, but as a team we decided that we aren’t going to let one loss define us,” Whaley said.

No matter their first opponent, Whaley said the Golden Eagles will be ready.

“We are the same team that people saw at home every game, a team that plays hard and fast. That plays defense, that gets up and down the floor and turns teams over at a high rate,” he said. “You are going to see that at the tournament, a team that plays hard no matter what happens, we are never going to quit.

“That’s the theme of this team, really, we don’t quit. We compete in every game. It doesn’t matter what your rank is.”

Added CSI’s Hasan Abdul-Hakim, “We are locked in, 100%.”

Abdul-Hakim, who was sidelined late in the season with an ankle injury, hopes to play in the tourney.

“That is the goal. I'm managing it day by day, and we will see Monday after communicating with training staff, but the goal right now is to be ready Monday,” he said.

Vincennes sports a 28-5 record, with three of those losses against top-seeded John A. Logan of Illinois.

Trinity Valley, on the other hand, struggled early in the season but picked up steam at the end to win the Region 14 title. The Cardinals’ 14-18 record doesn’t tell the full story.

“We looked at the teams we will play, and we know we are going to play nothing but good teams,” Whaley said. “We are excited because this team thrives on playing good teams. The better the team, the harder we play.”

Reinert added, “I think we are prepared and hungry.”

They're also a complete team, as their 29-1 record would suggest.

The Golden Eagles boast multiple scoring threats, with Nate Meithof (16.2 points per game), Isaiah Moses (16.2 ppg) and Whaley (14.5 ppg) all finishing among the top 10 in the Scenic West.

Moses also led the SWAC in 3-point field goal percentage, at .436%.

Defensively, Joel Armotrading fronted the conference with three blocked shots a game, while Whaley ranked third.

Armotrading, Meithof and Whaley all finished in the top 10 in the conference for rebounding.

“We are a talented team, and everyone is able to fill in a spot," Abdul-Hakim told the Times-News. "We always play together.”

Reinert added, “We have a good balance, and all the boxes ticked. We have rim protection, and players that can switch one through five and depth on our bench. With a little bit of luck and a lot of preparation, this team can do a whole lot.”

CSI has won three national titles in program history: 1976, 1987 and 2011. This will be the school's 28th appearance at the national tourney, third nationally behind Vincennes and Moberly Area Community College of Missouri, the No. 4 seed.