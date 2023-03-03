CALDWELL — The Richfield Tigers showcased why they are the No. 1 seed in 1AD2 at the Idaho High School Boys Basketball State Championships. Again.

And they checked off another box on their season checklist: Play in state title game.

"We are super excited right now to go to the championship, we have been looking forward to this all year," Richfield's Luke Dalton told the Times-News after a 65-40 semifinal win over Watersprings on Friday afternoon.

Dalton led the Tigers with 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kobyn Benzeval put up 16 points and 13 rebounds and Clay Kent added 12 points in the victory.

"We trusted in our preparation, moved the ball really well and played as a team," Dalton said.

That was a pattern for the Magic Valley's other teams on Friday following a tough go in Thursday's opening round. Four other teams won to reach consolation championship games.

In 4A, Twin Falls and Minico will play in a rematch of the district championship content, won by the Spartans.

Will Preucil led the Bruins with 14 points in a 40-38 win over Lakeland, while Brevin Trenkle had 16 points and Ryker Stimpson 14 to pace Minico in a 61-58 triumph against Bishop Kelly.

Buhl advanced to the 3A consolation championship after a close game against Homedale, ending in 57-56 win. Kyler Kelly led the Indians with 23 points in a game that featured seven lead changes.

Carey advanced, too. Carsn Perkes led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds as the Panthers led wire-to-wire in a 57-41 victory over Liberty Charter in the 1AD1 tourney.

But Castleford wasn't as fortunate, losing to No. 1 Lapwai 64-43 in the 1AD1 semifinals. Ethan Roland led the Wolves with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Gabe Mahannah added 10 points.

"We knew they were the best team in the state. We fought hard to the end, but our inability to score in the first four minutes put us in a hole," Castleford head coach AW Wells told the Times-News.

The Wolves made just six of 22 from the field in the first half. Now, Castleford will play Saturday for third place against Grace.

"Our mindset is great. Our first goal was to play all three days, and we accomplished that. Our second goal is to win a tournament, and we still have an opportunity to fulfill that goal," Wells said. "And, we are going to play as hard as we can."

Richfield had momentum in the first quarter, but it wasn't until the second quarter when everything started to really click. The Tigers opened with back-to-back baskets from Dalton and Benzeval, then rattled off 30 points to Watersprings' 14

"Everybody scored. Everyone rebounded. We had super good defense. We are a good team," Dalton said.

But, with state anything can happen, and even though the Tigers held a 22-point lead going into the third quarter, they had to keep their composure.

"I told them just come out and keep doing what you're doing," Richfield head coach Chris Taber told the Times-News.

That's what they did. Benzeval found some big blocks under the basket and then Jace Fuchs picked up a steal followed by a 3-pointer. The Tigers' defense never let up as they held the Warriors to nine points in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers now turn their attention to No. 3 seed Kendrick, which squeezed by defending state champion Rockland, 58-56. The two teams will take the court at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"We will celebrate for a couple minutes, but then we are going to prepare because Kendrick is pretty rugged," Taber said.

Dalton added, "We aren't done yet. We are focused on winning the championship."