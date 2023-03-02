TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho softball team is set to open its Scenic West Athletic Conference schedule this weekend at home against Snow College.

The Golden Eagles know a little bit more about themselves than they did a few weeks ago, too.

CSI is coming off three tournaments in Arizona and Texas to open the 2023 season, capped by a pair of wins against then-No. 2 McLennan Community College. Those 15 games, 10 of them wins, have helped shine a light on the Golden Eagles' identity.

“The main thing is, we are going to play good defense and we are going to pitch well,” head coach Nick Baumert told the Times-News. “Our hitters are coming along. We can be pretty dynamic offensively, too.”

CSI features a strong roster of five pitchers, providing experience, depth and talent. Brooke Merrill and Gracie Walters are back from last season's 48-win squad that finished ninth at the NJCAA National Tournament, Makenzie Evans joined as a sophomore transfer and the Golden Eagles have a pair of up-and-coming freshmen in Markessa Jensen and Abby Hayes.

Merrill has shown poise so far, pitching to a 3.00 ERA over 28 innings. She stood out against ninth-ranked Central Arizona, pitching seven innings and only giving up one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts.

Walters, who is coming off an earlier injury, was brilliant against Eastern Arizona College. She struck out 14 in seven innings while scattering three hits.

The two newcomers played big against McLennan and were rewarded with co-pitchers of the week honors in the Scenic West.

Jensen posted a 3.62 ERA in nine innings, allowing eight hits and striking out three, while Hayes posted seven strikeouts across 17 innings with a 4.85 ERA.

Evans, the transfer pitcher, has struck out nine in seven innings so far to go with a 4.77 ERA.

“Last year, we started off pretty slow, too, but had a really big finish. I think this current team has its ups and downs but is capable of doing a lot," CSI catcher Rachael Brown. “I think we will finish really well.”

The No. 13 Golden Eagles have a roster featuring eight freshmen and four sophomores between infield and outfield.

“Our defense is solid, we have been knocking down hard balls,” CSI second baseman Tessa Hokanson said. “We are doing well. We have worked hard on team defense and are getting into the flow of things. I see a lot of potential with our defense.”

Offensively, Hokanson and Taya Manzanares set the tone at the top of the batting order.

In the team's first 10 games, Hokanson carried a .400 batting average with six homers and 16 RBIs and Manzanares batted .444 with 12 RBIs.

“We will bring good teamwork and congratulate each other's successes," Hokanson said. "We bring all of our strengths together to come out on top.”

Brown praised the Golden Eagles' "small ball" so far.

“We hit a lot of home runs (in 2022), but this year we brought in a lot more runs and didn't really expect that,” she said.

CSI hopes to carry that momentum into SWAC play. The Golden Eagles are scheduled for doubleheaders Friday (1 and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.) against Snow at First Federal Field.

Then comes a road trip to the College of Southern Nevada next weekend.

“I think we put in a pretty good body of work for our preseason tournaments,” Baumert said. “I think it should set up nicely for our conference play.”

