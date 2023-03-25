The Golden Eagles continue to soar.

The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team faced off against No. 5 seed Blinn College in a fast-paced battle. CSI capitalized with 36 bench points and shot 46.7% from the field to win 79-64 Saturday evening at the Rip Center in Lubbock, Texas.

"It's good, we know we have a couple good scorers, and we used our bench a lot tonight, and everyone came in and played really well for us," CSI head coach Randy Rogers told the Times-News during a phone interview. "We are getting contributions from lots of different people."

"Our defense was solid again, any time we can win the rebound battle, we are pretty good," Rogers said.

CSI had four players with double digit points: Tylie Jones, Kali Haizlip, Alyssa Christensen, and Kaylee Headrick. The team shot 82% from the foul-line.

"That's big, any time you can get contributions from more than a couple kids it makes it hard for the other team to scout and helps a lot," Rogers said.

The Golden Eagles struggled with turnovers, finishing with 18.

"We were going up against athletic kids who can defend and get their hands in the passing lanes, and jump really well," Rogers said. "Those turnovers are definitely going to be high, but we definitely took care of the ball in the second half."

CSI advances to the NJCAA Division 1 semifinal rounds to play the No. 8 seed Northwest Florida State from Niceville, Florida.

Northwest Florida is making its 13th appearance in the championship tournament after earning an at-large bid, following the loss to Eastern Florida State in the South Atlantic District Championship game.

"We are going up against size, and their guards are quick and long just like the team we played today," Rogers said.

Head coach Bart Walker is in his sixth season at the helm and led the Raiders to a national title in 2021, their only one to date.

The Golden Eagles haven't made it to the final four in the NJCAA Championship tournament since early 2000s.

"It's pretty special, and it's hard to get to this point," Rogers said.

CSI's win over Blinn extends their winning streak to 19 games as they move one step closer to capturing their first national title.

The No. 4 seeded Golden Eagles were presented with a tough challenge going up against Blinn College.

CSI struggled in the opening minutes of the first quarter, and after three turnovers the Buccaneers grabbed an early 9-3 lead.

CSI fought back. Courtney Stothard, who finished with 7 points and 5 rebounds, capitalized with a steal followed by the kick out to Livia Knapp for 3 points.

Kali Haizlip, who finished with 14 points, put more pressure on Blinn after knocking back another 3-pointer, putting CSI up 11-9 with four minutes remaining.

CSI would maintain the lead going into the second quarter. Then, during the second quarter, they capitalized on 3-point shots, contributed by three players, to maintain a 36-32 at halftime.

The Buccaneers' Hannah Humphrey continued to fight back and work to close the gap as she finished with 14 points while going 4 for 9 from the 3-point line.

But, the Golden Eagles turned up the energy going into the fourth quarter, and it was all CSI.

Alyssa Christensen, who finished with 16 points, and 6 rebounds, opened the quarter with a layup in heavy coverage, followed by a 3-pointer from Kaylee Headrick, who finished with 10 points, and 8 rebounds, to put CSI up by 6 points.

Then, it was all Christensen with four minutes on the clock as she knocked down back-to-back 3-point shots to put CSI up 12 points.

"She made those huge 3-pointers in the second half. I'm happy for her. That's one of her best shooting games of the year, and as a team one of our best shooting games."

The Golden Eagles closed out the game at the foul-line shooting 11 of 13.