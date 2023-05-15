The Idaho state baseball and softball championships are coming this week. Four schools from the Magic Valley will have one eye on each tournament.

Twin Falls (4A), Kimberly and Gooding (3A), and Declo (2A) advanced both their baseball and softball teams to state, with a few local programs set to make their first-ever appearances on the big stage.

The Gooding baseball program, still fairly young in its seventh varsity season, is one of them.

Head coach Codie Martin said the program is advancing quickly with strong support from the school administration and the community. And with the further development of its summer legion program, which enters its third season, the town is experiencing a spark of excitement and interest in competitive baseball.

The Senators were presented with some early-season challenges, but never lost their focus.

“I’m super-proud of the boys and their dedication,” Martin told the Times-News on Monday. “I have a lot of dedicated kids in my program right now, and I’m really proud of them.”

That dedication helped Gooding avenge losses against Buhl in the district tourney to earn a trip to state. Next up, the Senators will match up against defending state champion and top-seeded Marsh Valley in Thursday’s first round at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

“We are going to try our very hardest,” he said. “We know we have some tough games ahead of us, but we feel with the quality of ball we are playing right now, we can compete.”

Martin added, “We are trying to show the rest of the state we are contenders."

The Gooding softball team also punched its ticket to the state tournament, even after graduating nearly an entire lineup of players from a season ago.

“Losing eight seniors last season, everyone was kind of like, ‘What are they going to do?,’ so my younger girls have really stepped up and filled those shoes,” head coach Savannah Fleming told the Times-News. “It was rebuilding our team really after losing those starters.”

The Senators do carry strong pitching experience with Maelynn Durham and Kathryn Sliman

“Any time they are in the circle, they are on,” Fleming said.

This will be Gooding’s third state appearance in its 10-year program history, “with one district championship under our belt,” Fleming said.

The Twin Falls baseball program has a much deeper history than Gooding baseball, but the Bruins find themselves in the same position as the Senators going into state play: A first-round game against the defending state champions.

It’s a familar foe. Twin Falls will play Bishop Kelly, which beat the Bruins in last year’s championship game, on Thursday at Skip Walker Field on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho.

“I think when the kids saw that we were playing them, there was a little bit of, ‘Yeah, that’s who we wanted to play,’” Twin Falls head coach Tim Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “And there was a pretty bad taste left in our mouth walking out of their field last year when they beat us in the state title game.”

The Lighthouse Christian softball team has something in common with Gooding baseball, too. The 1A Lions are also making their state tourney debut, in just their second season.

“We can hit the ball and we can field. We proved that this past week in districts,” head coach Vanessa Crandall told the Times-News.

The Lions fell in the opening rounds of districts but rebounded and won three games to gain a spot at state.

“Everybody understood the assignment, that you either rise to the occasion or we go home,” Crandall said. “And that’s kind of where it was.”

She added, “Lighthouse isn’t here to mess around. We are here to get the job done.”

Meanwhile, Declo baseball came out on top at a tough district tournament against Wendell. That wasn’t the Hornets' only win last week, either: They were named the Idaho High School Activities Association’s 2023 Spring Sports Academic 2A State Champions with a cumulative 3.67 grade-point average.

And, the Wood River baseball team qualified for state for just the second time in its history and the Jerome softball team bounced back after losing the district title game to Twin Falls to earn the Great Basin Conference’s second bid.