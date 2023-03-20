The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team is traveling to Lubbock, Texas, for the 2023 NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championships.

That was the plan all along.

"We always end our practice with a cheer saying, 'Family and Lubbock.' Our whole season is leading up to this point," CSI's Courtney Stothard told the Times-News on Monday during a phone interview from Wyoming, where the Golden Eagles stopped to practice on their way to Texas. "The Region 18 title win was a big momentum push for us to finally switch on before heading out. It's super exciting."

The Golden Eagles enter the 24-team tournament as the No. 4 seed after capturing their third straight regional championship with a hard-fought victory over Salt Lake Community College on March 10. The seeding provides them with a bye into the second round.

CSI's first game will be Friday at noon MDT against the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 13 Dodge City Community College and No. 20 New Mexico Junior College.

The Golden Eagles (29-2), winners of 17 straight games, are seeking the first national championship in program history.

Stothard, a sophomore who made the trip to nationals last season, sees key differences in this year's squad.

"I think we are so deep this year, and we play hard defense and we all hustle," Stothard said. "We have so many people who can score for us, which is such a unique thing to have on this team. We can put anyone on, and we aren't going to lose anything. We are all going to produce."

She added, "Being disciplined in what we do is going to help us a lot."

Offensively, CSI ranked four players in the top 10 in the Scenic West Athletic Conference for field-goal and 3-point percentages, plus Liv Knapp and Alyssa Christensen led the SWAC in assists and blocked shots, respectively.

The Golden Eagles have lost only twice this season, against Eastern Florida State College in November and Salt Lake in December.

Eastern Florida State carries the No. 2 seed at nationals.

CSI recovered after losing at SLCC, capturing three wins against the Bruins the rest of the way.

"I'm excited for this team to go back and compete," CSI head coach Randy Rogers told the Times-News. "This moment is not going to be too big for this team. If we aren't going to win a game, it's because the other team is that much better than us. They definitely aren't going to outwork this team."

Dodge City is a part of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, and sports a 29-3 record following a loss in the Region 6 title game. New Mexico carries a similar record, 25-5, after winning the Region 5 championship.

What's the scouting report on both teams?

"New Mexico is long and can get up and down the floor, but doesn't shoot extremely well from the perimeter, and their key is scoring on the inside. We will keep them on the perimeter, contest shots and rebound," Rogers said.

"Dodge City is athletic and has a lot of sophomores, and they shoot better on the perimeter, and it will definitely be an inside-out game with them," he said.

The national tourney opens Wednesday at the Rip Griffin Center.