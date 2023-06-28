Wayne Dill always delivered a two-word prompt of encouragement to his students.

"Be somebody," Dill would say.

Dill, who served as Dietrich High School's boys basketball coach since 2002, wanted students to find a purpose in life and to dedicate themselves to that.

The purpose he dedicated his own life to was coaching, teaching, family and basketball.

Dill died Tuesday at 70.

The Dietrich community quickly rallied to honor the coach and organized the Be Somebody Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament set for July 4.

Want to help the Dill family? Tournament sign-ups begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dietrich High School. Competition begins at 10 a.m. with a men’s, youth and women’s division. Each team costs $100 to enter. Donations can also be made at the tournament or at the school. Checks should be made out to Dixie Dill.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The tournament, traditionally used as a fundraiser for Dietrich basketball programs, will raise funds for Dill’s medical and funeral expenses, Dietrich School Superintendent Stefanie Shaw told the Times-News.

The tournament was a yearly routine for Dill: Organize a basketball tournament and give the kids something to do on the Fourth of July.

Now, it’s the community’s turn to honor Dill, who led the Blue Devils to a 1A Division II championship in 2016.

“It just came to me and I was like, ‘This is what we need to do. He would love this,'" Shaw said. “He was all about basketball and coaching."

Dill's eight kids also played basketball for Dietrich.

“I don’t even know I can put that (his impact) into words,” Shaw said. “He has just been a staple here for so long.

"It doesn’t matter if you are a basketball player or not. He was all about coaching the kids and trying to get them to be involved in any way that he could get them to be involved.”

Dill looked forward to coaching and teaching physical education and health in the fall, she said.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory in Jerome.

“He would love that that is what we’re doing," Shaw said.