On a rainy day about three weeks ago, Tucker Taylor climbed aboard a bull in the practice pen. He ended up getting dumped in the mud.

“He bucked me off,” the Jerome cowboy recalled.

On Friday morning, Taylor will seek redemption as part of his pursuit of a state championship — and the way he’s riding at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals, it’s the bull that might be better asking for a redraw.

“I’m feeling really good,” Taylor told the Times-News over the phone, a few hours after splitting first in the second go with a 72-point ride that followed a 75.5-point performance to win the first round. “The bulls are all sweet here. They’re gonna jump, turn back and be spur bait.”

Doesn’t sound like a cowboy who’s overthinking his draw, does it?

“It’s gonna be really good,” said Taylor, looking ahead to his rematch. “I’m excited.”

If you go WHAT: Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals WHEN: The state finals continue Friday with the eighth rodeo performance (10 a.m.), the light rifle shoot go short (2 p.m.) and the ninth rodeo performance to finish the third go (6 p.m.), then conclude Saturday with the queen coronation (9 a.m.) and the rodeo short go (10 a.m.). WHERE: Bannock County Event Center and Pocatello Trap Club, Pocatello WHO: The top cowboys and cowgirls in regular-season points from each of the IHSRA’s nine districts, including Districts 5 and 6 in the Magic Valley.

Taylor wasn’t the only Magic Valley standout in the second go at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello.

Rupert cowgirl Teely Bott’s season-best time of 17.19 seconds from Wednesday night’s performance was tops in barrel racing, a major boost in her quest to win a second state title in three years. Bott, who placed second in the first go, came back in the Thursday night performance to run the pattern in 17.75 seconds to all but clinch a spot in Saturday’s short go.

Jerome’s Winn Southwick took second in bareback riding after a fifth-place finish in the first go, Gooding’s Dawson Turner led four local cowboys in the top-6 in tie-down roping, and Bliss’ Kitanna Barnes (breakaway roping) and Gooding’s Rio Curtis (steer wrestling) finished third in their respective events.

So did Malta bull rider Dally Sears, who finished a point behind Taylor and Homedale’s Trey McFarlane. They were the only three cowboys to score in the first two rounds.

“Man, I’m feeling good. I’m riding the best I’ve ever ridden,” Sears told the Times-News on the phone before going again Thursday night. “I’m just trying to keep a clean mindset. Just hanging out with my buddies, messin’ around, not thinking about it until it’s time to get down to business again.

“You got to know how to flip the switch.”

Sears had to be feeling even better a few hours later after riding for 75 points to take the lead in the third go and assure himself a spot in Saturday’s championship round.

After a no-time in the first go, Turner rebounded to catch and tie his calf in 11.67 seconds to finish second. Rupert’s Lucas Cruz, the District 6 champion who won the first go of tie-down roping, was third, while Kimberly’s Joe Zebarth matched his first-round showing in fifth and Richfield’s Luke Dalton was sixth.

In breakaway roping, Barnes charged from the chute and threw a good loop that landed around her calf’s neck. She immediately looked back at the clock, saw 2.99 seconds and pumped her fist.

Also in the second go, Gooding’s Trey Smith placed fourth in steer wrestling, and Bott and Oakey’s Bry Severe took fourth in team roping.

The third go wraps up on Friday with 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. performances, plus the light rifle shoot short go at the nearby Pocatello Trap Club.

The top four finishers in each event from the state finals will qualify for the 75th annual National High School Finals Rodeo, the world’s largest rodeo featuring more than 1,700 cowboys and cowgirls from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.