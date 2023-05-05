A few days ago, Gracie Walters won the NJCAA Division I Pitcher of the Week award. She celebrated by throwing a no-hitter.

In the opener of a four-game series to wrap up Scenic West Athletic Conference play, Walters pitched the College of Southern Idaho softball team’s second no-no in two weeks while striking out eight in an 11-0 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The Golden Eagles (40-16 overall, 26-11 SWAC) swept the Friday doubleheader with a 18-0 victory in the nightcap, extending their winning streak to eight games.

Ten days after Brooke Merrill pitched a no-hitter against Treasure Valley Community College, Walters (16-1) walked three batters but didn’t allow a hit over six innings.

Gracie Tentinger clubbed a two-run homer, her 34th of the season, tied for second nationally, in the first game and finished the doubleheader with 10 RBIs. Tessa Hokanson and Saige Nielsen also homered for CSI, which banged out 18 hits in both games against the winless Spartans.

The two teams play another doubleheader on Saturday in Rangely, Colorado.

Women’s basketball: CSI adds Utah shooting guard

The CSI women’s basketball team added its fourth player this week, announcing the signing of Elena Birkeland in a Friday news release.

Birkeland, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard who earned all-state honors this season in Utah, helped lead Morgan High School to a pair of state titles. She averaged 17.4 points, 3.9 steals, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a senior.

“Elena is a very versatile guard who can really shoot it and play multiple positions,” CSI head coach Randy Rogers said in the release. “She will be a very valuable addition.”

Birkeland joins a Golden Eagles’ recruiting class that also includes NCAA transfers Jayden McNeal and Jamisyn Heaton and Oakley’s Falon Bedke, who signed her national letter of intent on Monday.

Baseball: CSI wins final regular-season series

The CSI baseball team won three out of four games at Colorado Northwestern to close out the regular season, capped by victories of 15-1 and 11-1 on Friday.

After losing 5-2 in Thursday’s series opener, the Golden Eagles bounced back with a 5-4 win in 11 innings in the second game before sweeping the Spartans to finish 31-17 overall and 15-17 in the Scenic West.

Greyson Shafer turned in a big series for CSI, homering twice and driving in eight runs, and Colby Carter added a pair of homers among his five hits and had five RBIs.

Next up, CSI will play May 10-12 at the Region 18 Tournament, hosted by the College of Southern Nevada.