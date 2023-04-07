Gracie Walters and Brooke Merrill delivered a knockout 1-2 punch for the College of Southern Idaho softball team on Friday.

The sophomore pitchers overwhelmed Snow College to open a four-game Scenic West Athletic Conference series in Ephraim, Utah, with Walters striking 10 in a 9-0 victory and Merrill scattering six hits while going the distance in an 8-3 triumph.

In the opener, Saige Nielsen doubled home the Golden Eagles’ first run in the first inning and capped the scoring with a fifth-inning grand slam. Gracie Tentinger added an RBI single and Brylee Bigelow had two hits.

That was plenty of offense for Walters (9-1), who allowed just two hits to claim her ninth win in 10 decisions.

In the second game, Markessa Jensen doubled, homered and had four RBIs to power CSI (27-12 overall, 15-7 SWAC) to its sixth straight win. Tentinger and Rachael Brown also had two hits for the Golden Eagles.

Merrill struck out three to improve to 4-1.

The two teams play another doubleheader on Saturday, with games scheduled for noon and 2 p.m.

Baseball: CSI splits at Utah State Eastern

The CSI baseball team salvaged a doubleheader split on Friday at Utah State University Eastern, thanks to a five-run rally in the second game.

After losing 3-2 in the first of eight scheduled games over the next five days against Eastern, Colby Carter came through with a two-run single to finish a fourth-inning outburst as the Golden Eagles rebounded for a 7-4 win in the second game.

CSI (21-9, 5-9) trailed 2-1 before staging its comeback, which also included an RBI double by Brody Duvall and bases-loaded walks by Eliot Jones and Kaden Schuck.

Stone Cushing made it stand up. He pitched seven innings, yielding just a pair of unearned runs and striking out six for the win.

Despite another strong outing from Josh Trentadue, who gave up just four hits and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings, the Golden Eagles lost the first game on a walk-off single.

Cole Rollins singled, tripled and drove in a run to pace CSI’s offense.

The two teams play at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today in Price, Utah, before shifting to Twin Falls for four games, beginning with a Monday afternoon doubleheader at Skip Walker Field.