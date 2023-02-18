Raft River had the highest of expectations for the 2022-23 girls’ basketball season: Win a state championship.

The Trojans did it.

Caroline Schumann capped a splendid state tournament with 18 points and Reagan Jones added 11 as Raft River held off Snake River Conference rival Oakley for a 38-34 win on Saturday in the all-Magic Valley 1AD1 title game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

“We are riding high and feel blessed,” Trojans head coach Bart Deters told the Times-News a few hours after the final buzzer. “We’re just excited!”

Congratulations to Raft River Girls Basketball on being the 2023 1A DI Real Dairy Shootout State Champions! pic.twitter.com/qB8DAal3xd — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) February 18, 2023

The victory avenged a five-point loss to the Hornets in the district championship game less than two weeks ago in Twin Falls, one of just three setbacks for a Raft River team that returned all but one player from a state semifinalist last season.

The combination of talent and experience heightened expectations in Malta going into the season, and that excitement only built after the Trojans won their first six games.

After back-to-back December losses, against Timberline JV and Oakley, Raft River won 14 straight games before falling at districts. Still, the Trojans earned the highest seed of any Magic Valley team for state and expected to play for a title.

“From the beginning of the season, even summer basketball, we talked about winning a state championship,” Deters said. “We try to play one game at a time. It was tough; we had a tough district. There was no cakewalk.

“Those expectations were there, but we knew we had to take care of business one game at a time.”

Saturday’s title tilt, as expected, was a tight affair. Oakley led 15-14 at halftime, but Deters said Raft River had come too far to be denied in the end.

Of the Trojans’ mindset going into the game, Deters said, “We just wanted to win, to show up and take care of business.”

The coach added, “They have a lot of heart. They play well together, everyone on the team. They’re fun to watch.”

Schumann totaled 45 points in the three tourney games to lead Raft River.

Oakley was trying to win the school’s second state championship this month after the Hornets’ cheer squad left the Treasure Valley last week with its fifth title since 2016. The Hornets upset No. 1 Lapwai, the once-beaten defending state champions, in the semifinal round but couldn’t pull out a third win over the Trojans this season.

A second Magic Valley team, Dietrich, fell short in its state championship bid on Saturday. The Blue Devils lost 46-36 to Council in the 1AD2 final following their own semifinal upset of a top seed, Deary.

In 4A, Minico lost to Pocatello 68-58 in the consolation championship despite 29 points for CJ Latta. She racked up 95 points across three games to set a 4A scoring record for a single state tourney.