Volleyball officially opened its season in the Magic Valley on Wednesday night.
Check out these scores and stats from the action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pocatello 2, Twin Falls 1
The Bruins (1-2-0 overall) visit Wood River at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Mountain Home 8, Minico 0
The Spartans (0-3-0 overall, 0-2 Great Basin Conference) host Burley at 4 p.m. Monday.
Wood River @ Burley, (n/a)
Jerome @ Canyon Ridge, (n/a)
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain Home 7, Minico 2
People are also reading…
Valentin Martinez scored in his second straight match for the Spartans, who also added a goal from Jorge Contreras.
“Tough loss today for Minico,” Spartans coach Will Figueroa told the Times-News via text. “As a team, we felt like we took a step back, but very early in the season. We’ll look to bounce back next Monday and continue to improve. Mountain Hone looked like a whole new team and played a great game. Solid performance!”
Minico (0-2-1 overall, 0-2-0 Great Basin Conference) visits Burley at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Twin Falls @ Century, (n/a)
Canyon Ridge 6, Jerome 0
Wood River 5, Burley 0
VOLLEYBALL
Rockland 3, Raft River 0 (12-25, 21-25 and 7-25)
The Trojans (0-1 overall) visit Wendell at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Malad 3, Declo 0 (12-25, 21-25 and 24-26)
The Hornets (0-1 overall) will visit Buhl at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Snake River @ Kimberly, (n/a)
Carey @ Mackay, (n/a)
Wendell @ Dietrich, (n/a)