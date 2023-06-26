Reinforcements are headed to the College of Southern Idaho after its second straight appearance in the NJCAA Division I Softball World Series and back-to-back Region 18 titles.

Bountiful High School (Utah) two-way star Eva Stoddard signed to CSI, the program announced Monday in press release.

Stoddard led the Redhawks to a runner-up finish at the Utah 5A State Championships in May. The Deseret News named her Utah’s 5A Player of the Year.

“We are super excited Eva is coming our way,” CSI head coach Nick Baumert said in the release. “She is a very talented pitcher that will have an immediate impact for us and is an elite competitor.”

Stoddard helped Bountiful to third-place state finishes as a sophomore and junior. She also earned a Second Team All-State appearance as a sophomore and a First Team mention as a junior.

Stoddard hit .374 with six home runs and 13 doubles. She also recorded a 1.93 ERA with 167 strikeouts.

She will look to fill a void left by the departures of All-Americans Gracie Tentinger and Gracie Walters, who graduated as CSI record holders in numerous categories. Tentinger led the country with 38 home runs and her 106 RBIs ranked second. Walters averaged a school record 9.46 strikeouts per seven-inning game.

Four others graduated with Walters and Tentinger, including Utah Valley signee Rachael Brown. Walters and Tentinger are uncommitted.

Stoddard will join a roster full of Utahns; nine were freshmen this season.

