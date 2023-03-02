TWIN FALLS — Darien Johnson made it to the College National Finals Rodeo last year. He hasn’t forgotten the feeling.

“Oh, I loved it,” the College of Southern Idaho cowboy told the Times-News this week. “The atmosphere there in the building, it’s different. The energy is just different.”

He added, “Hopefully, I’ll make it again.”

To give himself every chance, Johnson redoubled his practice habits and physical fitness heading into the Rocky Mountain Region’s fall season — even spending two weeks learning about better nutrition, positive thinking and improved health at an Arkansas fitness program specifically designed for rodeo contestants.

An injury and an email: How CSI cowgirl Dani Clark ended up in Twin Falls TWIN FALLS — When the collegiate rodeo season resumes next month, Dani Clark will be sitting atop the women’s all-around standings in the Rock…

He left there with a clearer mind and a stronger part of his body. It wasn’t his legs. Or his arms.

“I learned how to work out your neck,” Johnson said with a smile.

But, how?

While contorting his head and neck, Johnson explained a banded exercise and a “neck crunch” of sorts in which he pushes his head back and stretches his neck.

“If you can keep that down,” he said, motioning to his chin, “it’s gonna stabilize everything else.”

With a newfound confidence, Johnson ditched the neck roll he had always worn while riding bucking horses and turned in a remarkably consistent fall campaign, winning once, placing second twice and finishing third once in five rodeos for the Golden Eagles.

Heading into the spring season, which begins next weekend at the 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo at the Eldon Evans Expo Center, Johnson leads the bareback riding standings by, well, a neck.

He’s up 25 points over Utah Tech’s Sebastian Hotalen, who also rode at the CNFR last year, with five of his teammates also in the mix for the region’s three bids to the college finals.

“He’s just getting better all the time. He puts in the work,” CSI head coach Steve Birnie said of Johnson, the team’s roughstock captain. “He has good, high goals. He’s already pro rodeoing on his PRCA permit, just working at getting better.”

That makes the Golden Eagles better, too.

“Iron sharpens iron. The better Darien does, the better Sage (Allen) and Coy (Montgomery) and Wes (Shaw) are going to do,” Birnie said. “The competition in the region is here. The next step is the competition at the college finals.”

A return trip to Casper, Wyoming, is Johnson’s sole focus.

Last year at the CNFR, Johnson was saddled with a no-score on his first ride before rebounding for scores of 72.5 and 76.5 to finish the week. He ended up 26th out of 36 cowboys.

He has higher expectations now — and it’s not just those neck exercises.

In Arkansas, which Johnson described as a “big experience for me,” he also adapted a new mindset, turning energy he once used to attempt to control what he couldn’t control into excitement.

“Preparation equals confidence,” he said, then added later, “The only goal is winning the CNFR. That’s the one goal.”