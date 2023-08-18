Linsey Noorlander understands her team’s goal every season.

A 4A state title. That’s always the hope for the Canyon Ridge volleyball team at the beginning of the season. Those goals evaporated for two of Noorlander’s seasons when the squad failed to qualify for state.

PHOTOS: Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice Canyon Ridge volleyball practice

But now a season removed from Noorlander’s first state qualification as coach and the school’s first since 2016, she said the goal seems possible.

Unfinished business from an 0-2 outing as a No. 2 seed in 2022. Now, entering her fourth season, the Riverhawks are connecting as one with a common goal of a state title.

Now, it’s all about executing the goal, especially for a senior class who played varsity together since sophomore year.

“We’re shooting for the moon, hopefully we land in the stars,” Noorlander told the Times-News.

The Riverhawks lost one senior to graduation in 2022 and return with six this fall, including Idaho State commit Abby McClain and Utah Tech commit Madison Bland.

And the girls said they understand what it takes to become a state tournament team after its quick trip a season ago.

The Riverhawks cruised to a Great Basin Conference title, secured the program’s first win against Twin Falls High School all for a tournament outing that injected motivation into the squad.

“I think it was very eye-opening because going from being almost undefeated last season in conference and then going into state, we were very lax and weren’t really ready for the pressure,” McClain told the Times-News.

PHOTOS: Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other

Canyon Ridge overcame two several point deficits to go 3-0 at the one-set exhibition Kimberly Jamboree.

Noorlander tossed a piece of paper and called timeout when the Riverhawks trailed 6-2 against Kimberly. The result? A 26-24 win over the defending 3A state champs.

“I think we learned a lot from our last experience and we’re ready to take state,” McClain said.

The Riverhawks open its regular season Aug. 25 at the Peg Peterson Jamboree at Highland High School in Pocatello.

And expect a team hungry for revenge.

“We’ve been working really hard preseason in our practices trying to clean up all the little things so when we step on that court this year, we’re ready to go,” Noorlander said. “There is no more ‘This is our first time at state experience’. We’ve been there. We know what to expect and we’re ready to go when we step on that court.”