Unconnected: Calling Boise State road games remotely is a challenge

The challenge facing the two is not lost on Rice, who typically works closely with both throughout the season.

“I can’t imagine, I’ve been watching a million games and I was thinking about how hard that would be to call a game and lose the emotion and things that you pick up at the game,” Rice said. “That has to be so hard for them to call the games when you aren’t in attendance.

“They normally travel a lot with us and they really get to know these kids and this team and the personalities and the staff and that has to be hard for them to not be engrained in it like they usually are. We miss not having them around.”

Not being in the arena for road games also makes it tough for Behler and Jackson to see which subs are about to come into the game whether a player that left injured was on the bench or back in the locker room.

Something small pops up at some point almost every game — so Behler and Jackson have no choice but to be honest with the listeners and explain what’s going on or why they don’t know something.

“We haven’t hidden anything that we’re not there,” Behler said. “We haven’t faked it. We’ve told people we’re in the Stuekle. I think we’ve handled it pretty well because we planned for it.