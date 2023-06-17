TWIN FALLS — Hoyt Murray crunches through snow and unlocks the door to Canyon Ridge’s indoor bating cages.

He seeks solitude in the gray facility. It’s a lab for success-hungry baseball players. His routine remains — no matter the day. Could be a 100-degree day and you would likely find Murray in the cages.

Senior shortstop/pitcher Connor Capps takes two baseballs and duct tapes them together. He throws the gadget with a traditional curveball grip to improve his spin rate. More spin rate equals more wicked curveballs.

These are all steps members of Twin Falls Hawks’ American Legion squad take to improve year-round. And first-year coach Tyler Mildenberg sees the results with a “completely different” summer roster.

The mix of JV guys excelling with the starters results in a high-scoring offense, entering the grind of the season at 4-1.

“We have a lot of good pitching for the summer, and we got a lot of good bats, as well, that string together a lot of different types of lineups and stuff like that,” Mildenberg told the Times-News. “It’s looking good so far, five games in.”

Each guy takes a different approach, but the efforts are team-focused. Mildenberg preaches that everyone plays a key role; starter or not. But be prepared if you enter late in the game.

“We have guys that I know that come in in big situations and get the job done,” he said. “That’s just our biggest thing that we got going on so far.”

Capps, Murray, Dre Mora, and Griffin White share the distinction as Hawks with more than 10 a- bats and a plus-.300 batting average.

Murray, a rising sophomore, told the Times-News he tweaked his hitting approach after the high school season. Now, “that guy can’t get out right now,” Mildenberg said.

Murray shortened his pre-swing leg kick with the help of his coaches and his father, an ex-college ballplayer. The adjustment results in more reaction time to each pitch.

“We worked on it every day and it’s gotten to where I am now,” Murray said. “I’ve been hitting the ball pretty well.”

His seven hits this season rank second on the squad. Capps, who also dominated on the mound, leads with nine.

But there are other characters who see the field and collect several hits and the team’s depth shows. Fourteen players have logged at least one hit as of Friday night. Mildenberg’s lineup allows all sorts of lineup combinations and time for experiments.

He named center fielder Jaxon Wheeler among the standout young guys.

“He’s pretty quick,” Mildenberg said. “He makes all the routine plays. Makes some good plays. Little shaky at the plate today (Friday) but he puts together a lot of good at bats.”

Also look toward rising sophomore Christian Waitley. He collected three hits and three RBI in the Hawks’ doubleheader sweep over Gooding on Friday night.

“Individually, I’ve been kinda struggling,” Waitley told the Times-News. “Today, I finally got a couple of hits and I got one big hit. I just kinda go up, find his arm slot and work the count.”

The Hawks await a six-game week that starts with a doubleheader against Twin Falls Cowboys Red at 6 and 8 p.m. on Monday.

“When we get the sticks rolling, the sticks are rolling and we keep ‘em rolling,” Capps said. “We like when our team sticks together.”